Life in a camp for internally displaced people in Syria
Short on funding, the World Food Programme plans to stop delivering regular aid to Syria in 2024. Fatima, her family and thousands of others who live in camps for internally displaced people depend on this support.
Eleven years in a refugee camp
This is Fatima Ahmed Al-Hassan. Born in the Syrian city of Aleppo when the war was already raging in Syria, she only spent the first two years of her life there. Her mother fled to the northwest along with Fatima and her older brother after their father was killed by an airstrike.
Challenging conditions
Since then the Al-Hassans have lived in the Al-Khansa refugee camp near the town of Killi in the Idlib province, the last region of Syria to be held by rebels and international fighters. Fatima’s daily life in the camp is not always easy — not only did she lose her father in Aleppo, but she also had to have a leg amputated because she was seriously injured.
Focusing on the future
Fatima has been going to school for about four years, walking around a kilometer each day because the school is outside the camp. Her mother, who prefers not to have her name published, helps with her homework.
Scarce resources
The war and the difficult economic situation mean that over 90% of the 4.5 million people in northwestern Syria depend on international aid. Two million live in camps, where clean water and sanitary facilities are scarce. Fatima and her family share a water tank with dozens of others.
Humanitarian assistance drying up
Like everyone in the camp, the Al-Hassan family is dependent on humanitarian aid. In the past, they regularly received a food package from the World Food Programme, which helped them get by. However, due to a funding shortfall, WFP aid is due to be discontinued in 2024, presenting families like the Al-Hassans with major challenges.
Rough going in winter conditions
The cold and muddy roads that winter brings make Fatima's life more difficult, but so far she has managed to get by. She is worried about whether she will still be able to receive medical care if she needs help, though.
Dream job: Doctor
Fatima wants to be a doctor and help other people with disabilities. Her mother says she will look after her daughter until she has completed her studies. "I will support her in any way I can," she says, "even if our situation isn’t easy."