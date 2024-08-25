Lesotho: Southern Africa's skiing destination
The Afriski resort, which opened in 2022 in the Maluti Mountains, has already overcome several challenges. However, the African ski slope has struggled to remain operational.
A narrow strip of artificial snow
The "Afriski Mountain Resort" is the only ski resort in Lesotho, southern Africa. It is located at the 3,222-meter-high Mahlasela Pass in the Maluti Mountains. A drag lift and a rope tow provide access to the artificially snow-covered slopes of the small but well-equipped ski resort.
Bad weather conditions
Most of the small strip of snow is artificial, with a descent of just 1,000 meters. But if you come here, you should still dress warmly because, at an altitude of 3,200 meters, it is already cold enough for snow. However, snowfall is few and far between in the African winter, as the rainy season falls in the summer.
The right equipment for the mountain
Even though skiing in Africa is hardly considered possible, the Afriski Mountain Resort has three small slopes, a snow park, a kids' club, its own kids' snow park, a ski school and equipment rental, where snow lovers can rent the right equipment.
The African ski resort is generating excitement.
The season runs from the beginning of June to the end of August. "I really wanted to ski in Africa because it's my continent," says 29-year-old teacher Helen, who is visiting from Ethiopia. "I'm only doing this once, and it will be the last time in my life." As enthusiastic as the visitors are, the high operating costs threaten the existence of the winter sports facility.
'Magical place' despite environmental concerns
"We call this place magical. Even though we only have one small hill, there's something special about it," says Shayne Murray, head of the ski school. Surrounded by the brown mountains of a land plagued by drought at lower altitudes, the ski resort's three small slopes are covered this year with artificial snow made with water from eight nearby dams.
'Every day is a snow day'
Pop music blares from the speakers while visitors take selfies or enjoy a beer in the sun. Some are here to ski or snowboard, while others just want to experience snow for the first time. Afriski employs around 200 people. Most of the ski instructors come from countries such as France, Germany and the United States.
Sustainable ski instructor training for local youth
"It's cheaper to come here than to go to Europe," says Managing Director Puseletso Mahlakajoe. "We want African children to grow up skiing here so that we no longer have to employ Americans as ski instructors. We have to ensure the business runs itself," she says.
Electricity shortages threaten existence
"Our electricity is very expensive, and sometimes we can't pay one monthly bill," she adds. In the off season, the resort holds conferences to make ends meet. In 2023, it remained closed due to power problems and legal disputes. Operations are now stable, but a crisis like the one during the coronavirus pandemic would probably be the end.