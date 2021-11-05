Leipzig's Niemeyer Sphere

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Late architect Oscar Niemeyer's final project — a futuristic, spaceship-like annex perched on a Leipzig factory — is quite a sight.
Culture meets nature in Saxony: A mere 40 kilometers (25 mi) lie between splendid Baroque art and architecture in Dresden and the distinctive peaks of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains.
From the Netflix drama "Worth" to a new Judith Butler book: the cultural world is still reckoning with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
The town of Dessau is spearheading a campaign across the German state of Saxony-Anhalt to become a hub for vaccine production in Europe. The plan has already gone far beyond being a mere ambition.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version