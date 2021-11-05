 Leipzig′s Niemeyer Sphere | Euromaxx - Lifestyle in Europe | DW | 15.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

Leipzig's Niemeyer Sphere

Late architect Oscar Niemeyer's final project — a futuristic, spaceship-like annex perched on a Leipzig factory — is quite a sight.

Watch video 04:06

More in the Media Center

Celtic Reptile Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx vom 6. November 2021

Teenage animal rescuers 05.11.2021

DW Euromaxx | Circlewood

Living among the Trees: the Circle Wood House in Poland 01.11.2021

DW Euromaxx | Tiramisu

Tiramisù: a dreamy dessert layered with cream 01.11.2021

DW Euromaxx | Megamarsch

Axel on the Edge – The Megamarsch 30.10.2021

More from Euromaxx Videos

Oslo Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx vom 6. November 2021

Oslo - City of the Future 05.11.2021

Radmobil Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx vom 6. November 2021

Giving bikes the right of way 05.11.2021

Quallen Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx vom 6. November 2021

Jellyfish: A Delicacy and New Superfood? 05.11.2021

Erdhaus Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx vom 6. November 2021

Earth Houses: Homes of the Future? 05.11.2021

More from Euromaxx

DW Euromaxx 05.11.2021 TTBurgfoto Copyright: DW

The fascination with old castles and forts 10.11.2021

DW Euromaxx 05.11.2021 TTBraga Copyright: DW

Braga: home of the happy Portuguese 10.11.2021

euromaxx | Bier

Just Four Ingredients: How German Beer Is Made | Food Secrets Ep. 16 08.11.2021

DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 06.11.2021

Read also

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen

Germany's 16 states: Saxony 23.12.2020

Culture meets nature in Saxony: A mere 40 kilometers (25 mi) lie between splendid Baroque art and architecture in Dresden and the distinctive peaks of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains.

Rays of light burst off a building at One Liberty Plaza to silhouette two firefighters who are surveying Ground Zero at dawn on September 15, 2001 in New York City. September 11, 2011 marks the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the crash of flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. UPI/Chris Corder Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Books, films and art about 9/11, 20 years later 10.09.2021

From the Netflix drama "Worth" to a new Judith Butler book: the cultural world is still reckoning with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Impfstoffabfüllung bei IDT Biologika in Dessau

Why Dessau's clout as a crucial vaccine producer doesn't come out of the blue 09.03.2021

The town of Dessau is spearheading a campaign across the German state of Saxony-Anhalt to become a hub for vaccine production in Europe. The plan has already gone far beyond being a mere ambition.