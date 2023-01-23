  1. Skip to content
Damaged grain silos at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut
The massive explosion in the port of Beirut had left more than 220 people dead Image: Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsLebanon

Lebanon restarts probe into Beirut port explosion

38 minutes ago

The investigation had been blocked since December 2021 after former ministers filed legal challenges against the case's judge. A massive explosion at the Beirut port in 2020 killed over 200 people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MalT

The judge investigating the Beirut port explosion resumed work after a nearly 13-month long halt on Monday, according to judicial officials. 

Judge Tarek Bitar ordered the release of five detainees, including the former head of the Customs Department, and announced plans to charge others, including two top generals.

Bitar's work had been blocked since December 2021 after three former Cabinet ministers filed legal charges against him in the Court of Cassation, Lebanon's highest court. Despite the court's ruling still pending, Bitar continued working on the investigation on Monday, giving legal justifications to do so. 

Bitar has been criticized harshly by the Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who called the investigation a "big mistake" and stated it was biased. Nasrallah has asked authorities to remove Bitar from the case priorly. 

Bitar is the second judge assigned to the investigation. Prior to him, Fadi Sawwan, the first judge, was removed after complaints of bias by two Cabinet ministers were expressed. 

In 2020, the explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored negligently in the port had destroyed entire districts of Beirut. More than 200 people died, 6500 others were injured and around 300,000 were left homeless while swathes of the city were destroyed. 

It is considered one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

Until now, Lebanese authorities have rejected an international investigation. Some experts claim that the probe into the blast has been hampered for political reasons from the start. 

los/wmr (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

A voter casts their ballot in the parliamentary election at a polling station near the Lebanese coastal city of Byblos.

Lebanon holds first vote since financial meltdown, blast

Lebanon holds first vote since financial meltdown, blast

Voters have started casting their ballots in a crucial parliamentary election in the crisis-ridden Middle Eastern nation. The final results could punish Lebanon's political elite in a time of economic despair.
PoliticsMay 15, 2022
German Bundeswehr soldiers standing in front of Leopard 2 tank

Ukraine updates: Poland could send tanks without approval

Politics4 hours ago
