 Lebanon reopens after prime minister resigns | News | DW | 30.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Lebanon reopens after prime minister resigns

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Lebanon looked set to ease a two-week lockdown triggered by anti-government protests. A solution to the crisis, however, is yet to be found.

Lebanese people celebrate after the resignation of Prime Minister Hariri (Reuters/A. Taher)

The Lebanese army began reopening major roads on Wednesday following nearly two weeks of heavy protests that forced the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The army on Wednesday requested protesters no longer block roads and looked set to ease its two-week-old lockdown.

Anti-government protests paralyzed parts of the country for 13 days.

Protesters took to the street to celebrate Hariri's resignation on Tuesday evening but many insisted the protests will go on. "The resignation is not enough to keep us off the streets," one Lebanese man told AFP news agency.

Read more: 'People in Lebanon want to live in dignity'

Watch video 01:55

Protests in Lebanon continue after Hariri steps down

'Caretaker government'

Lebanese President Michel Aoun urged Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet to remain in power in a "caretaker capacity" until a new government can be formed. According to an official statement, Aoun "asked the government to continue to conduct affairs until a new cabinet is formed."

It is unknown whether Hariri will agree to stay on in a caretaker capacity.

The protests were triggered by a proposed tax on calls made via free phone call apps.

ed/stb (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 00:35

Lebanon's PM Hariri announces he will resign

DW recommends

Lebanon PM Saad Hariri resigns as crisis takes violent turn

The prime minister said he was unable to end the widespread political unrest threatening to upend the economy. Protesters have taken to the streets for nearly two weeks to demand a new political system. (29.10.2019)  

'People in Lebanon want to live in dignity'

Ziad Saab was once a fighter in the Lebanese civil war. Today, he stands shoulder to shoulder with the demonstrators in Beirut. He says a new electoral law would help to overcome the divisions in Lebanese society. (27.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lebanon's PM Hariri announces he will resign  

Protests in Lebanon continue after Hariri steps down  

Related content

Libanon PK Premierminister Saad al-Hariri in Beirut

Lebanon PM Saad Hariri resigns as crisis takes violent turn 29.10.2019

The prime minister said he was unable to end the widespread political unrest threatening to upend the economy. Protesters have taken to the streets for nearly two weeks to demand a new political system.

Ziad Saab - Ex-Fighter for Peace im Libanon bei den Protesten in Beirut Oktober 2019

'People in Lebanon want to live in dignity' 27.10.2019

Ziad Saab was once a fighter in the Lebanese civil war. Today, he stands shoulder to shoulder with the demonstrators in Beirut. He says a new electoral law would help to overcome the divisions in Lebanese society.

Protests in Lebanon continue after Hariri steps down 30.10.2019

Hariri's departure is unlikely to bring calm to the country. The protesters are demanding more sweeping changes.

Advertisement