Lebanon political crisis deepens as president leaves office

Mikati released a statement shortly afterwards saying his caretaker Cabinet would continue to perform its duties in line with the constitution.
Aoun's opponents have blamed the outgoing Christian president and his allies, the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, for worsening the country's political and economic crises.
Lebanon's drinking water crisis
What does this mean for Lebanon's political crisis?
While this is not the first time that a president has left office in Lebanon without a successor in place, it is the first time that the country only has a caretaker government and no head of state.
Under Lebanon's constitution, the president's powers as head of state fall to the Council of Ministers if he leaves office without a successor.
However, a caretaker cabinet is limited in its powers, and may not be able to make major decisions for the country.
This has led to concerns that the power vacuum in the country could further delay talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that would see the crisis-hit country receive $3 billion (€3.01 billion) in financial assistance.
Lebanon has been stuck in a financial crisis for the past three years that has seen prices soar for basic goods and has left a three fourths of the population in poverty.