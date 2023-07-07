  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
AfD party
Heat and drought
ConflictsLebanon

Lebanon mosque shooting leaves 1 dead

10 hours ago

The shooting prompted an exchange of fire between the perpetrator and Lebanese security, with the former wounded. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Tb52
Members of Lebanese security forces gather near a mosque where a shooting took place, in Bar Elias, Lebanon July 7, 2023.
Security forces exchanged fire with the shooter before arresting himImage: REUTERS

A man started shooting at worshippers as they made their way out of a mosque in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Friday, killing one and wounding at least three others.

The attack was followed by a gun exchange between the perpetrator and Lebanese troops, who injured him as a result. The man was later taken into custody.

The shooting took place in the eastern town of Bar Elias, which hosts many Syrian refugees.

What do we know about the shooting?

A video shared on social media purportedly from the time of the shooting showed worshippers taking shelter on the floor of a mosque, with the sound of gunshots in the background.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Local media cited residents in the area as saying the shooter had previously "exhibited strange behavior."

A security official told the Associated Press news agency that the man killed and the five wounded were all Syrian citizens.

The victim was identified by local media as a school teacher.

Lebanon is home to over one million refugees from Syria who fled the civil war in their country, ongoing for 12 years. Anti-Syrian sentiment is rife among Lebanon's right-wing politicians and has been on the rise since the country's economic crisis peaked in 2019.

rmt/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fragments from cluster munitions

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

South Sudanese return back home from Sudan

South Sudanese return back home from Sudan

Migration12 hours ago02:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman breaking a stone with a hammer

India: Lung disease turns Budhpura into 'village of widows'

India: Lung disease turns Budhpura into 'village of widows'

Society11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A stone fragment showing Hebraic script.

What the Munich synagogue destroyed by the Nazis symbolized

What the Munich synagogue destroyed by the Nazis symbolized

Culture16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alhoussein Camara is seen here on a photograph smiling and wearing a toy crown

French police in spotlight after multiple shooting deaths

French police in spotlight after multiple shooting deaths

Society12 hours ago03:16 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

PoliticsJuly 6, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

BusinessJuly 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage