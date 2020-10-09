Lebanon: Fighting to Survive

Also on Global 3000:

Nigeria: The all out war on garbage

Lagos' roughly 21 million residents produce a lot of garbage: 10,000 tons per day. Most ends up in landfills and often in the landscape. One young environmental activist no longer accepts the status quo and has founded a successful NGO.

Saudi-Arabien: Women drive in desert rallies

Women in Saudi Arabia have only been allowed to drive since 2018. Today, they’re driving rallies through the desert. The conservative country is changing, and women are the beneficiaries. They’re finally being granted more rights.

Netherlands: Living with wine and dog

This time, our Global Living Room is in Almere in the Netherlands. We are with Shirley van Oostrom and her dog "Orla". She lives there with her husband, makes her own wine and also has a small B&B.

