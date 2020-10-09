 Lebanon: Fighting to Survive | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 07.07.2022

Global 3000

Lebanon: Fighting to Survive

Lebanon is spiraling deeper into crisis. Bread, fuel, and medicine are in short supply. The war in Ukraine has worsened the situation. Many have lost hope and want to leave the country, but they face great risks.

Libanon | Bildergalerie | Medikamentenversorgung

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

Global 3000 | Nigeria U-recycle | Oluwaseyi Moejoh

Nigeria: The all out war on garbage

Lagos' roughly 21 million residents produce a lot of garbage: 10,000 tons per day. Most ends up in landfills and often in the landscape. One young environmental activist no longer accepts the status quo and has founded a successful NGO.

 

DW Global 3000 | Saudi Arabien Rallye

Saudi-Arabien: Women drive in desert rallies

Women in Saudi Arabia have only been allowed to drive since 2018. Today, they’re driving rallies through the desert. The conservative country is changing, and women are the beneficiaries. They’re finally being granted more rights.

 

DW Global 3000 | Wohnzimmer Almere

Netherlands: Living with wine and dog

This time, our Global Living Room is in Almere in the Netherlands. We are with Shirley van Oostrom and her dog "Orla". She lives there with her husband, makes her own wine and also has a small B&B.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 11.07.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 11.07.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 11.07.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 11.07.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 12.07.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 13.07.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 13.07.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 15.07.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 15.07.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

