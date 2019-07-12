 Large undersea earthquake strikes in the Caribbean | News | DW | 28.01.2020

News

Large undersea earthquake strikes in the Caribbean

The earthquake's center was located south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica, prompting a tsunami warning. The US Geological Survey initially put its strength at magnitude 7.7.

Seismograph

A powerful 7.7 earthquake struck the Caribbean, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday. The quake's epicenter was 117 kilometers (73 miles) northwest of Jamaica's island of Lucea and just south of Cuba, and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The quake was felt across much of the island of Jamaica, lasting for several seconds, Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper reported.

In Havana, residents were evacuated out of buildings when the city was rattled by quake, which was also felt in the cities of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and Cienfuegos.

It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage or injuries, but the International Tsunami Information Center issued an initial warning, though this was later lifted.

"The tsunami threat has now largely passed," the the Center said.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on all available data, waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level were possible for portions of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

Cayman Islands' disaster management agency urged residents to move away from coastal areas and asked those in low-lying areas should "evacuate vertically" in strong multi-story buildings.

jcg/msh (AFP, Reuters, AP)

