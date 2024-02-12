Large fire breaks out at Sweden's biggest amusement park

A large fire broke out at Sweden's largest theme park on Monday, engulfing the brand-new water park section in flames.

A fire broke out at an amusement park in the western Swedish city of Gothenburg on Monday, engulfing outdoor water slides and related facilities in flames, authorities said.

No guests were at the Oceana waterpark, a new addition to Gothenburg's Liseberg amusement park, which had been scheduled to open later this year, and so no injuries were reported.

The blaze spread across several yet-to-be-opened waterslides at Liseberg park Image: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/picture alliance

But police evacuated a hotel and offices connected to the Park and warned households in the area to remain indoors due to smoke, which could be seen towering over the city.

"The fire started at one of the water rides outside the building and then spread to the entire building," the park said in a statement.

The fire send a huge plume of black smoke drifting over Goteberg Image: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT NYHETSBYRÅN/picture alliance

Live video showed slides being engulfed by flames while several fire fighting vehicles surrounded the area.

Liseberg, in downtown Goteborg, opened in 1923 and is a popular tourist destination with some 3 million visitors a year.

