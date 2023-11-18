  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Law and JusticeGuinea

Landmark trial over 2009 massacre resumes in Guinea

Lolade Adewuyi
November 18, 2023

In Guinea, a trial over the 2009 massacre resumed this week, days after some of those accused escaped from prison. In early November, armed men stormed a jail in the capital Conakry and left with the accused. The men were recaptured hours later.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z7v8