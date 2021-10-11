After Lake Balaton in Hungary and Lake Geneva in Switzerland, Lake Constance is central Europe's third largest lake.

The lake north of the Alps is situated in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The Rhine River flows into the lake from the south, and has its outflow in the so-called "Lower Lake" area. Lake Constance is 63 kilometers long, and at its widest point, nearly 14 kilometers wide. The area with its mild climate, many scenic vistas, historic towns and tourist attractions is highly popular with visitors.