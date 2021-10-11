Visit the new DW website

Lake Constance

After Lake Balaton in Hungary and Lake Geneva in Switzerland, Lake Constance is central Europe's third largest lake.

The lake north of the Alps is situated in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The Rhine River flows into the lake from the south, and has its outflow in the so-called "Lower Lake" area. Lake Constance is 63 kilometers long, and at its widest point, nearly 14 kilometers wide. The area with its mild climate, many scenic vistas, historic towns and tourist attractions is highly popular with visitors.

Die Innenstadt von Leipzig (Sachsen), aufgenommen am Abend des 04.09.2017. Der starke Einwohnerzuwachs der Messemetropole hat sich abgeschwächt. Zogen im Jahr 2015 laut dem Leipziger Amt für Statistik noch knapp über 15.000 Menschen nach Leipzig, gab es 2016 nur noch zirka 11.000 Neu-Leipziger. Damit liegt der Zuzug jedoch noch immer über der von der Stadt erstellten Minimalprognose. Leipzig wächst also weiter kräftig. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

10 reasons to love Leipzig 11.10.2021

In its latest German book "Ultimate Destinations in Germany," Lonely Planet puts Leipzig in the top slot — ahead of Lake Constance and Hamburg's Elbphilhrmonie. There are plenty of reasons to love Saxony’s largest city.
In der 13. Kalenderwoche 2021 fand die Bergung eines über acht Meter langen Einbaums aus der Zeit des 24. bis 23. Jahrhunderts vor Christus im Seerhein bei Konstanz statt. Staatssekretärin Katrin Schütz und Regierungspräsident Wolfgang Reimer machten sich am 31. März vor Ort ein Bild des spektakulären Funds und dessen anspruchsvoller Bergungsaktion. Bergung Einbaum Bodensee am 31. März 2021

4,000-year-old boat recovery begins in southern Germany 31.03.2021

The dugout canoe will have to be brought up in several pieces due to its soft wood. It is the oldest-known water vessel discovered in Lake Constance.
July 4, 2020, MoNchen, Bayern, Deutschland: Motorcyclists with black gear are stuck in traffic.Although the authorities have banned a demonstration planned for this Saturday, thousands of bikers are blocking traffic. An important tunnel had to be temporarily closed. MoNchen Deutschland - ZUMAv143 20200704_znp_v143_017 Copyright: xThomasxVonierx

Germany: Thousands of motorbikers protest proposed Sunday ban 04.07.2020

Opponents say Germany's motorcyclists cause noise pollution in beauty spots, especially on Sundays and public holidays. In response, thousands of motorbike enthusiasts gathered to protest a proposed partial ban.
Religions for Peace in Lindau Titel: Assembly Religions for Peace. Lindau, 20-23. August 2019. Autorin: Cristina Papaleo

Religions for Peace: Women push for gender equality 23.08.2019

At this year's global religion summit on Lake Constance, female delegates from Africa, Asia and the Middle East made clear women must have a greater say.

Polizeivizepräsident Uwe Stürmer (r) vom Polizeipräsidium Konstanz und Ministerialrätin Petra Mock (l) geben am 28.09.2017 im Polizeipräsidium in Konstanz (Baden-Württemberg) im Rahmen einer Pressekonferenz Aufkunft über eine Lebensmittelerpressung. Im Hintergrund werden Fahndungsfotos eines Tatverdächtigen gezeigt. (zu dpa «Lebensmittelerpressung - Behörden veröffentlichen Fahndungsfoto» vom 28.09.2017) Foto: Oliver Hanser/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Poisoned food: German police searching for blackmailer near Lake Constance 28.09.2017

Police near Friedrichshafen in Germany's south are looking for one or more people who have threatened to poison food across the country. The suspect(s) have demanded millions of euros from retailers.
Datum / Ort: 25 Juni 2017, Lindau Crowd of Young Scientists at the opening ceremony, Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting 2017

Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting 2017: There is no alternative to science! 26.06.2017

Last year it was Brexit. This year it's fake news, post-truth and alternative facts. There's a predictable sense at the 67th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting that scientists have to fight back. The question is how.
27.06.2014, Insel Mainau, Blumeninsel mit Park und Schloss, im Besitz der schwedischstämmigen Adelsfamilie Bernadotte.

Lake Constance 02.06.2017

Discover the beauty of Lake Constance, one of the largest inland lakes in Europe!
+++Nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Deutschland, 2016 Lake Constance fishing

Lake Constance too clean for its own good 24.11.2016

Sewage treatment keeps Lake Constance clean, but also starves it of phosphate, which is an important nutrient for plants. The result is fewer and smaller fish, so fishermen are having to think again.
Die österreichische Fluggesellschaft People's Viennaline bietet einen acht Minuten langen Flug aus der Schweiz über den Bodensee nach Deutschland an.

Fasten your seat belts for an eight-minute international flight 04.11.2016

An Austrian airline has launched what it calls the world's shortest international flight, from Switzerland to Germany across scenic Lake Constance. Environmentalists are not amused.

Pfahlbaumuseum Unteruhldingen. Foto: Bettina Baumann / DW am 6.8.2016

Back to the Stone Age at the Lake Dwelling Museum on Lake Constance 15.08.2016

How did Stone Age man live thousands of years ago? The Lake Dwelling Museum in Unteruhldingen, on the German shores of Lake Constance, features painstakingly reconstructed small villages towering on wooden stilts.
Pfahlbaumuseum 1922

Life on stilts: The Lake Dwelling Museum on Lake Constance 15.08.2016

How did Stone Age man live many thousands of years ago? The Lake Dwelling Museum in Unteruhldingen on the German shores of Lake Constance has painstakingly reconstructed small villages towering on wooden poles.
EMXD_16_23_02_Mariele_Neudecker.JPG (©SWR / Paul Grob ) Stichwort: Mariele Neudecker

Installation artist Mariele Neudecker 24.02.2016

Mariele Neudecker is interested in perceptions of landscape, nature and technology. Her show “Some Things Happen All at Once” is currently on display at the Zeppelin Museum in Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance.
Young scientists arrive the the 65th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting (28 June-3 July 2015) Lindau, 28.6.2015 Copyright: DW/Z. Abbany

Next stop Lindau: The Nobel meeting that rehabilitated German science after the Nazis 10.12.2015

The 2015 Nobel Prize science winners have joined a select group - they are now "Nobel Laureates." Once a year laureates meet at Lindau, a small town on Lake Constance that helped restore trust in post-war German science.
***Das Bild darf nur in Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über die Tagung verwendet werden.*** --- 2013_06_12_Pic_Teaser_Lindau_nobelpreisträger.psd

Blog: among Nobel Laureates and young scientists 03.07.2014

Lindau must be the smartest town in Germany right now: 600 young scientists are meeting 37 Nobel Laureates to talk medicine and health. We're there too: #lnlm14!
Seven towns in the Lake Constance region have combined efforts to run their own energy company.

German town takes back its energy grid 12.07.2011

Seven towns in the Lake Constance region have combined efforts to run their own, independent energy company. Despite a few hurdles, they hope to create a trend that might challenge the power of Germany's big providers.
Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland-Portal, Deutschland-Fakten, D-Portal, Michael Hüter, Karikatur, Grafik

Between circular saws and high-tech 18.11.2009

Leisure time? Vacation? The people in southwestern Germany think they may have heard of it but… What was that again? Baden-Wuerttemburg is booming, and its citizens don't have much time for play.
