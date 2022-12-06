Lady Gaga's dog walker shooter gets 21 years in jail

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker last year pleaded no contest to attempted murder and was handed a 21-year prison sentence.

US officials said Monday that the man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker last year was sentenced to 21 years in prison after taking a plea deal.

In February 2021, the pop star's dog walker was attacked on a Hollywood street and two out of three French bulldogs were stolen. They were later returned to the singer.

The defendant pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday and admitted to inflicting bodily injury on the man he shot in the chest, Ryan Fischer.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the plea agreement held him accountable "for perpetrating a cold-hearted, violent act" and provided justice for Fischer.

According to local media, Fischer attended the court hearing and made a statement against the defendant, saying the attack had forever altered his life.

Authorities said they believed the defendants weren't looking to deliberately target Lady Gaga, but rather steal the valuable French bulldog pups Image: ZUMA/imago images

Who was involved in the attack?

The man who received a 21-year prison sentence is one of three men and two accomplices involved in the violent robbery and its aftermath.

He was released from custody earlier this year in what authorities said was a "clerical error."

The two other attackers have already been jailed for their role in the attack.

Officials previously said that they had no evidence that the defendants were deliberately targeting Lady Gaga, and that they were likely seeking to steal the dogs due to their breed's monetary value.

Prosecutors had said that the three men were driving around in February 2021 "looking for French bulldogs."

After the attack, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 (around €476,000) reward for the return of the two dogs, as the third one had escaped the attack.

The woman who eventually handed the dogs in was charged with being an accessory and receiving stolen goods.

fb/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)