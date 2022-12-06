  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
In this 2015 photo, popstar Lady Gaga is pictured with one of her dogs
One of Lady Gaga's dogs, Miss Asia (pictured above), was able to escape the attackImage: STRMX/XPX/STAR MAX/IPx/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Lady Gaga's dog walker shooter gets 21 years in jail

2 hours ago

The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker last year pleaded no contest to attempted murder and was handed a 21-year prison sentence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KW5j

US officials said Monday that the man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker last year was sentenced to 21 years in prison after taking a plea deal. 

In February 2021, the pop star's dog walker was attacked on a Hollywood street and two out of three French bulldogs were stolen. They were later returned to the singer

The defendant pleaded no contest to attempted murder on Monday and admitted to inflicting bodily injury on the man he shot in the chest, Ryan Fischer.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said the plea agreement held him accountable "for perpetrating a cold-hearted, violent act" and provided justice for Fischer. 

According to local media, Fischer attended the court hearing and made a statement against the defendant, saying the attack had forever altered his life.

Singer Lady Gaga photographed in car's backseat with her dog Miss Asia on June 13 2014
Authorities said they believed the defendants weren't looking to deliberately target Lady Gaga, but rather steal the valuable French bulldog pupsImage: ZUMA/imago images

Who was involved in the attack?

The man who received a 21-year prison sentence is one of three men and two accomplices involved in the violent robbery and its aftermath.

He was released from custody earlier this year in what authorities said was a "clerical error."

The two other attackers have already been jailed for their role in the attack.

Officials previously said that they had no evidence that the defendants were deliberately targeting Lady Gaga, and that they were likely seeking to steal the dogs due to their breed's monetary value. 

Prosecutors had said that the three men were driving around in February 2021 "looking for French bulldogs."

After the attack, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 (around €476,000) reward for the return of the two dogs, as the third one had escaped the attack. 

The woman who eventually handed the dogs in was charged with being an accessory and receiving stolen goods.

fb/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A home and car destroyed by Russian missiles in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine updates: Russia unleashes fatal missile barrage

Conflicts11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An electrical engineer inside a workroom

Africa faces hurdles to energy transition

Africa faces hurdles to energy transition

Business14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women in black hold a photo of the late Ayatollah Khomeini

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Society15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Society17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Conflicts21 hours ago02:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA US-Zwischenwahlen

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Politics12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage