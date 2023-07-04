  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
PoliticsSerbia

Kosovo: Dutch, Luxembourg PMs urge de-escalation

6 hours ago

The two European leaders hope to help smooth over tensions between Serbia and neighboring Kosovo that have, in recent weeks, turned violent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TNS6
Mark Rutte and Xavier Bettel address the media with Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.
Mark Rutte and Xavier Bettel address the media with Aleksandar Vucic in BelgradeImage: ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/picture alliance

The prime ministers of the Netherlands and Luxembourg implored Serbia and Kosovo to ease recent tensions to prevent destabilizing the Balkans as Europea deals with Russia's war in Ukraine.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Monday and will meet with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Tuesday.

"We cannot both emphasize enough how important it is that both Serbia and Kosovo take steps towards de-escalation and ultimately towards normalization of their relations through the EU-led dialogue," Rutte said at a press conference after the meeting with Vucic.

"With a war raging between Russia and Ukraine on our continent, it's more important than ever that we act together. What's more, a stable relationship is essential for both countries' prospects for further EU integration and accession," he added.

The story behind Kosovo-Serbia tensions

Kosovo's northern region, home to 50,000 ethnic Serbs, has recently seen its worst tensions since Pristina declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Last month, Serbia released three Kosovar police officers that it detained earlier in June.

Serbia said the officers were deep inside Serbian territory — and Kosovo — said the men were kidnapped.

Violence erupted in late May after ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the volatile northern region of Kosovo following a local election with a turnout of only 3.5% due to Serb boycotts.

The clashes left 30 NATO peacekeepers, defending three town halls in the region, injured. Fifty-two protesters were also wounded in the violence.

Kosovo: Why is tension flaring up again?

Kosovo's main backers, the United States and the European Union, have pressed Prime Minister Albin Kurti to withdraw the mayors and remove the special police used to install them.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize Pristina's independence and sees it as a breakaway state.

dvv/lo (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Moscow skyline at the Kremlin and Red Square
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drones

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A water oasis surrounded by green plants lies in the desert.

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Sudan's fossil desert underwater reservoir

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 3, 202304:11 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man in a suit and a woman in a big red dress

China: More young people reject marriage

China: More young people reject marriage

Society22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An election poster showing the AfD's Hannes Loth

Why is far-right populism becoming more popular in Germany?

Why is far-right populism becoming more popular in Germany?

PoliticsJuly 2, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In a colorized black-and-white photo taken by Geoff MacCormack in Russia in 1973, David Bowie is seen at the open window of a train. He has his left arm resting on the top of the windowpane and he is looking into the camera.

David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

David Bowie's journey through the Soviet Union

Culture2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Palestinian youths run for cover amid clashes during an Israeli military operation in Jenin city in the occupied West Bank

West Bank violence in Jenin: What you need to know

West Bank violence in Jenin: What you need to know

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man (Tesla CEO Elon Musk) presses his fingertips together and smiles

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Elon Musk tweets false climate claim

Nature and Environment23 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage