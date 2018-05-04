 Korean Air′s Cho Yang-ho dies ′peacefully′ at age 70 | News | DW | 08.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Korean Air's Cho Yang-ho dies 'peacefully' at age 70

The controversial leader of the South Korean airline was kicked off the board less than two weeks ago amid a series of hard-hitting scandals. His death has sent Korean Air's shares soaring.

Korean Air's former chairman Cho Yang-ho

Cho Yang-ho, the head of Korean Air, "died peacefully" on Monday at the age of 70, South Korea's flagship airline said.

His death came less than two weeks after he was forced to step down as chairman of the airline's board despite being a controlling shareholder.

Read more: Korean Air chairman's daughter found guilty in 'nut rage' case

News of Cho's death sent Korean Air's parent company Hanjin Kal soaring more than 20%.

"The death appears to have helped erase the so-called CEO Risks, which have plagued Hanjin group firms, as a series of controversies and misconducts by the owner family members have hurt corporate values," a brokerage analyst said, according to South Korea's Yonhap new agency.

'Takeover battle'

Under his chairmanship, Korean Air was embroiled in several scandals involving founding family members, including Cho's eldest daughter.

Heather Cho in 2014 tarnished Korean Air's image when she lost her temper over how she was served nuts in first class. She then ordered the aircraft to return to its gate in a move that made international headlines.

According to some analysts, his death will likely trigger a family battle over his shares.

"Of course, this family will try to inherit his shares, but that can take time and money," said Um Kyung-a, an analyst from Shinyoung Securities. "So that opens a window for expectations about the takeover battle."

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • A Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate in Atlanta (picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Goldman)

    The world's biggest airports

    Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Atlanta, US

    When it comes to passenger numbers, no airport can measure up to the one in Atlanta. Almost 104 million people passed through Hartsfield-Jackson air-traffic hub in 2017, according to data provided by airport association ACI. No other airport has managed to break 100 million. This makes Hartsfield-Jackson number one on our list.

  • Beijing Capital International Airport (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    The world's biggest airports

    Beijing Capital International Airport, China

    China has its own favorite: Beijing Capital International Airport ranks second in the number of passengers, welcoming 95.8 million people in 2017. The air-traffic infrastructure was built up ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games. UK star architect Norman Foster designed a new, sprawling terminal for the event.

  • Dubai International Airport (Reuters/A. Mohammad)

    The world's biggest airports

    Dubai International Airport

    In 2017, Dubai's airport welcomed over 88 million passengers. Almost all of them were non-Arabs — as many as 87.72 million. Many of them apparently appreciate Dubai International for its almost legendary reputation for shopping.

  • Haneda Airport, Japan (AFP/Getty Images/K. Nogi)

    The world's biggest airports

    Tokyo Haneda Airport, Japan

    Alas, the Japanese capital is not in the top three, but its airport still boasts 85.4 million visitors per year, enough for a solid fourth place in our ranking.

  • Los Angeles International Airport - LAX (picture alliance/Markus Mainka)

    The world's biggest airports

    Los Angeles International Airport, US

    If you go on vacation to California, chances are you will land at Los Angeles International Airport, better known as the LAX in America. The flow of passengers does not quite measure up to the Atlanta airport, but it still had over 85.5 million visitors last year.

  • Bastian Schweinsteiger signs an autograph at O'Hare in Chicago (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Shen)

    The world's biggest airports

    O'Hare International Airport, Chicago, US

    Even in Chicago, there is no rest from fans for German football star Bastian Schweinsteiger. The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder now plays for Chicago Fire, and frequently flies through O'Hare. Schweinsteiger is only one of 79.81 million passengers who go through the Chicago hub, which is named after an American WWII pilot.

  • Heathrow Terminal 5 (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

    The world's biggest airports

    London Heathrow, UK

    London boasts three airports, the largest and most well known of which is Heathrow. It services just over 78 million passengers per year. And it manages all that with just two runways.

  • A cable car above Chek Lap Kok in Hong Kong (picture-alliance/dpa/X. Yun)

    The world's biggest airports

    Hong Kong International Airport, China

    You don't have to be in a plane to sneak a good look at Hong Kong's competitor, called Chek Lap Kok Airport locally. The compound is similarly impressive from a cable car as it may have been for the 72.67 million passengers who travelled through it in 2017. Hong Kong, or "fragrant harbor" in English, is built on reclaimed land on the island of Chek Lap Kok in the South China Sea.

  • Pudong International Airport (picture-alliance/Imaginechina)

    The world's biggest airports

    Shanghai Pudong International Airport, China

    Safety first! One of Shanghai's two airports ranks just behind Hong Kong's. Pudong International Airport served 70 million passengers in 2017. This marks a slight drop from the year before, but cargo flights picked up by over 11 percent, according to ACI.

  • Air France planes on the tarmac at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris (AP)

    The world's biggest airports

    Paris-Charles de Gaulle, France

    The Paris airport named after President de Gaulle, also known as Roissy airport, comes in at number 10 on our list of busiest air-traffic hubs. Last year, it welcomed 69.47 million passengers. But those figures are not everything in an airport ranking; There are also parameters such as the amount of goods transported, the size, the number of terminals and many more.

  • Berlin Brandenburg Airport (DW/W. Szymanski)

    The world's biggest airports

    Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany

    And then there is the amount of time it takes to actually build an airport. In that respect, the Germans might well be No. 1. Perhaps it's simply a question of definition: The nine years that have so far passed since construction began could be seen as evidence of thoroughness.


ls/ng (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Korean Air chairman's daughter found guilty in 'nut rage' case

A South Korean court has found Heather Cho, the daughter of Korean Air boss Cho Yang-Ho, guilty of breaking aviation law in ordering a plane to return to the gate because she was dissatisfied with the cabin service. (12.02.2015)  

'Nut rage' former Korean Air executive Cho arrested in Seoul

A former Korean Air executive has been arrested over an incident earlier this month that has been dubbed "nut rage." The daughter of the airline's chairman is suspected of having endangered flight safety. (31.12.2014)  

The world's biggest airports

Istanbul is getting a brand new airport, which Turkey says is the biggest in the world. But what is it up against? DW looks at its rivals around the globe. (29.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Korean Air Lines Proteste Korea

Korean Air staff protest abuse by daughters of owner Cho Yang-ho 04.05.2018

Hundreds of pilots, flight attendants and other Korean Air staff members in Seoul railed against abuse by the family controlling the airline. Daughters of the owner, Cho Yang-ho, are infamous for their temper tantrums.

Lee Myung-hee - Frau des Korean Air Vorsitzenden Cho Yang-ho

Wife of Korean Air boss accused of abusing staff 28.05.2018

Lee Myung-hee has been questioned by police after her drivers and housekeepers accused her of verbal and physical abuse. Her two daughters have faced censure over similar incidents.

Malta Donald Tusk zum Brexit

Donald Tusk's elephant in the room 06.11.2018

An almost Trump-like whiff of collusion has stalked the head of the European Council. In Warsaw to answer questions about an old scandal, the ex-Polish PM dismissed allegations against him as politically motivated.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  