  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Taiwan election
CatastropheDemocratic Republic of Congo

Kinshasa: Much of DRC capital submerged by flooding

Paul Lorgerie
January 13, 2024

Heavy rains have caused the Congo River to rise to its highest level since 1961, flooding several districts of Kinshasa. Experts say the disaster is the result of climate change, but locals also point to poor infrastructure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bCFQ
Skip next section Similar stories from Democratic Republic of Congo

Similar stories from Democratic Republic of Congo

DW Sendung | Global 3000 | Kongo Fluss voller Plastikmüll

Plastic waste in Kinshasa's river

The Congo River and its tributaries are drowning in plastic waste. But people are fighting back.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 4, 202104:36 min
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A view of members of Dresden's fire department walking next to a wall of sandbags erected near the bank of the Elbe river

Parts of Europe hit by severe flooding

Rivers have burst their banks in many areas, flooding homes and prompting evacuations.
CatastropheDecember 28, 202301:53 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Equipment is loaded onto the Horizon Arctic before vessel's deployment to the search area of a missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible.

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible

A complex search is underway for a submersible that was headed for the wreck of the Titanic when it went missing.
CatastropheJune 21, 202302:02 min
Show more