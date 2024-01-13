Kinshasa: Much of DRC capital submerged by flooding

CatastropheDemocratic Republic of CongoKinshasa: Much of DRC capital submerged by floodingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheDemocratic Republic of CongoPaul Lorgerie 01/13/2024January 13, 2024Heavy rains have caused the Congo River to rise to its highest level since 1961, flooding several districts of Kinshasa. Experts say the disaster is the result of climate change, but locals also point to poor infrastructure.https://p.dw.com/p/4bCFQAdvertisement