 ′King Otto′ Rehhagel turns 80 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

'King Otto' Rehhagel turns 80

Legendary German coach Otto Rehhagel has made a career of making the impossible possible. He was the chief architect of the Greek national team's miracle at Euro 2004 and one of the Bundesliga's most unlikely title wins.

Otto Rehhagel turns 80 years old (Imago/Hartenfelser)

To be a top coach in German football, it is important to posses a certain amount of self-confidence. "The decisions I make are always correct!" the legendary German trainer Otto Rehhagel used to say. Rehhagel was not all talk. He had the successes to prove it, as he helped Werder Bremen and F.C Kaiserslautern to Bundesliga titles. This Thursday, the German football legend celebrates his 80th birthday.

A defender at heart

Rehhagel grew up in the industrial city of Essen, in the heart of the Ruhr valley of western Germany. A fierce defender, he got his start in the TuS Helene of Altenessen in 1957. Rehhagel's legacy is far-reaching as a player, but much more so as a coach.

Read more: Bayern Munich The case of Europe's serial title winners

Axel Witsel primed for leading role at Dortmund

His most celebrated achievements were those two Bundesliga wins at Bremen in 1988 and 1993, his incredible feat of catapulting F.C Kaiserlautern from first league promotion to German champion in a single season in 1998 and coaching the winning Greek national team to victory in the 2004 UEFA European Championship.

Otto Rehhagel celebrates Werder Bremen 1983

Otto Rehhagel helped Bremen become German champion in 1983

Willi Lemke, Rehhagel's former boss at Bremen describes him as old fashioned in the best sense and a man with a footballer's heart. "Though he never studied psychology or education at a university, he is incredibly good at handling players correctly," Lemke told DW. "Certainly he was strict too, but that is part of job. He was a fantastic manager," he added.

In Bremen, Rehhagel was crowned "King Otto." Not only did he deliver those two German championships, he also led them to German Supercup trophies in 1991 and 1994, as well as the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1992. Lemke was always by his side and was commonly referred to as Rehhagel's right-hand man.

Trainer Otto Rehhagel with Willi Lemke

Otto Rehhagel enjoyed a good relationship with then-boss of Werder Bremen Willi Lemke

'Today I am a realist'

Rehhagel could have coached anywhere he wanted. Lazio Roma, Real Madrid and even Germany's biggest beast Bayern Munich, all wanted a piece of him. In 1995, he broke the hearts of Bremen fans when he signed a contract to coach at Bayern. "I used to be an idealist. Today I am a realist and I know that, in the long run, the best football is played where the money is," Rehhagel famously said of the move.

But under his leadership, Bayern did not play its best football. The press grumbled, the Bavarian bosses considered a UEFA Cup final too little of an achievement and, for the first time, even the players had complaints. "Rehhagel or me," former Bayern midfielder Mehmet Scholl is said to have griped to the German press.

The relationship between the advice-resistant coach and the success-spoiled football club became frosty. As Bayern finished the season in second place in the Bundesliga, club President Franz Beckenbauer had enough and dismissed Rehhagel.

That is when F.C Kaiserslautern, known as the "Red Devils" came knocking. Sporting director Jürgen Friedrich was happy to bring Rehhagel to his struggling outfit. Rehhagel's dramatic transformation of the small club to German champion in 1998 was made even sweeter by the fact that Bayern Munich was in the same stadium when he and his team were crowned. "There is a football God and he sees it all," Rehhagel reflected.

Otto Rehhagel 1. FC Kaiserslautern Meisterschale 1998 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Rehhagel's achievement with F.C. Kaiserslautern came shortly after a falling out with Bayern Munich

Perhaps he became a type of football God himself, when he performed a miracle as coach of the Greek national team in 2004. Lemke says this feat was "Rehhagel's biggest thing." In the Euros in Portugal, Rehhagel's team of "nameless heroes" left a trail of favorites behind, pushing on with rigorous defensive football and a lot of heart to win the title.

To critics of a win that was not pretty, Rehhagel countered that "the one who wins, is the one who plays a modern game." Regardless, a sea of blue and white flags in Athens celebrated and would laud the German coach for bringing a renewed sense of honor to Greece.

Otto Rehhagel winning the Euro cup with Greece in 2004

Rehhagel helped Greece go from underdog to champion in 2004

A momentous reunion

"You can be incredibly happy for everything you have done, with the support of a great woman," Lemke wrote on the occasion of his friend's 80th birthday, in a reference to the coach's wife Beate Rehhagel, to whom he has been married since 1963.

Willi Lemke will be by Rehhagel's side again, as the two meet to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the German championship in Bremen this weekend.

DW recommends

Coach Rehhagel tapped to charm Greece

Otto Rehhagel, who coached Greece's national team to a Euro 2004 championship, set out to drum up support for German-Greek cooperation in Germany and Greece. As always, he did so on his own terms. (27.03.2013)  

Bayern Munich and Europe’s serial title winners

Bayern Munich have won six straight Bundesliga titles, but unprecedented runs of success are becoming commonplace across Europe. DW’s Matt Ford looks into the effect of serial title winners. (06.08.2018)  

King Otto resigns as Greece coach after World Cup elimination

Otto Rehagel, the man who led Greece to its greatest triumph at the 2004 European Championships, has resigned as the coach of the Greece national team after its exit from the 2010 World Cup. (24.06.2010)  

King Otto Rules Greece Once Again

Greece, the sensation of the European Soccer Championships, has one man to thank for their success. "King Otto" Rehhagel, an old school disciplinarian German, has taken Greek soccer to unprecedented heights. (04.07.2004)  

Axel Witsel primed for leading role at Borussia Dortmund

Intent on closing the gap at the top of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund are building a new-look side under Lucien Favre. At first look, Belgian international Axel Witsel seems to be a perfect fit. (06.08.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Bayern München - Werder Bremen | Müller Jubel

As it happened: Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen 21.01.2018

On the final afternoon of Matchday 19, Bayern Munich took a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the Bundesliga. Two goals from two men proved the difference.

Fußball Bundesliga Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund | Marco Reus

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund draw with Werder Bremen, pass up chance to go second 29.04.2018

Borussia Dortmund were unable to leapfrog Ruhr valley rivals Schalke after playing Werder Bremen to a 1-1 draw. Thomas Delaney canceled out Marco Reus' early goal with a header just before halftime.

Fußball: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen - 1. FC Köln, 26. Spieltag

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen trump Cologne in relegation six-pointer 12.03.2018

Bremen gave their survival hopes a boost with three points against Cologne, who are running out of games to pull off a great escape. Elsewhere, Bayern maintained their 20-point lead and Dortmund won in the 94th minute.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 