Killing pests and diseases with egg shells

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Organic farming is rapidly gaining momentum in East Africa given its importance in safe food production. In Uganda, particularly, there is a shift to organic pesticides and some farmers now use eggshells as an organic pest control for tomatoes.
Tomatoes are sensitive garden plants, yet an essential fruit for many people. They’re prone to multiple diseases including blossom-end rot.The disease develops as a dark rotten spot on the blossom end of the fruit.
Luckily the disease can be cured naturally through organic means. In Uganda, some farmers are using eggshells to deal with the disease. This organic pest control measure is turning out to be super effective.