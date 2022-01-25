 Killing pests and diseases with egg shells | Africa | DW | 25.01.2022

Africa

Killing pests and diseases with egg shells

Organic farming is rapidly gaining momentum in East Africa given its importance in safe food production. In Uganda, particularly, there is a shift to organic pesticides and some farmers now use eggshells as an organic pest control for tomatoes.

Watch video 01:57

Tomatoes are sensitive garden plants, yet an essential fruit for many people. They’re prone to multiple diseases including blossom-end rot.The disease develops as a dark rotten spot on the blossom end of the fruit.

Luckily the disease can be cured naturally through organic means. In Uganda, some farmers are using eggshells to deal with the disease. This organic pest control measure is turning out to be super effective.

 

