Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Khalid Al Attiyah

Khalid Al Attiyah is the current Qatari Foreign Minister.

Before he became a politician, Al Attiyah worked as a fighter pilot with Qatar's airforce, founded a law firm and served as the President of the National Committee for Human Rights at the same time. After being Minister for Business and Trade, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani’s cabinet in 2013.