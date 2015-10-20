Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Khalid Al Attiyah is the current Qatari Foreign Minister.
Before he became a politician, Al Attiyah worked as a fighter pilot with Qatar's airforce, founded a law firm and served as the President of the National Committee for Human Rights at the same time. After being Minister for Business and Trade, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani’s cabinet in 2013.
How serious is Qatar about human rights? Does the country turn a blind eye on private fundraising for terrorism? What about the strategy in Syria? This week on Conflict Zone is Qatari Foreign Minister Khalid Al Attiyah.