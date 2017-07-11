Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed by US Senate as Supreme Court justice

The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to

the Supreme Court, making her the first ever Black female justice.

Jackson was confirmed by a 53-47 vote mainly on party lines, but with three Republicans voting in her favor.

Her place on the court is seen as a victory for President Joe Biden and his effort to diversify the US' top court. Biden called the confirmation "a historic moment for our nation" in a post on Twitter.

"We've taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her," Biden wrote.

"This is a wonderful day, a joyous day, an inspiring day ... for the Senate, for the Supreme Court and for the United States of America," said Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

More to come...

