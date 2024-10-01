Kenya: Lawmakers move to impeach Deputy President Gachagua

The Kenyan parliament has tabled a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for violation of the constitution amid suggestions that he had fallen out with President William Ruto.

Allies of Kenyan President William Ruto began a motion to impeach the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in an unprecedented political move on Tuesday.

The East African country's politics have been in turmoil since March in the wake of deadly protests over inflation, rising prices, and unpopular tax hikes.

Lawmakers accuse Gachagua of instigating ethnic hatred and undermining the government.

An apparent rift between Ruto and Gachagua has come to the fore in recent days with the deputy president saying he has been sidelined. He has also denied accusations that he instigated March's violent anti-government protests.

Ruto swept to Kenya's presidency with great optimism. But almost two years down the line he became caught up in the worst protests in its history.

Motion claims 11 grounds for impeachment

Some 291 members of parliament signed the impeachment motion, well beyond the threshold of 117.

The motion was filed by Mutuse Eckomas Mwengi, a legislator from the ruling coalition.

It lists 11 grounds for impeachment, including accusing Gachagua of amassing wealth estimated at 5.2 billion shillings (roughly $40 million or €36 million) within two years against an annual salary of $93,000.

"Gachagua has inexplicably amassed a humongous property portfolio... primarily from suspected proceeds of corruption and money laundering," Mwengi said, attaching Kenya's renowned Treetops hotel as evidence.

Gachagua upset many in Ruto's coalition for likening the government to a company and suggesting that those who voted for the coalition had first claim on public sector jobs.

"As a country, we have to say NO to the beating of divisive tribal drums that perpetuate inequality, ethnic tensions and hate," Kenyan Labour Minister Alfred Mutua posted on X. "The time has come for Kenyans to say 'enough is enough.' Stirring an insurrection and violence, enslaving Kenyans with corrupt deals and attempting a coup are despicable actions that no leader should be allowed to get away with. That is why this motion for the impeachment of rogue Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not about politics but about saving Kenya's soul."

Next steps

A further debate and vote is slated for next Tuesday before it heads to the Senate.

If it passes, Gachagua will become the first deputy president to be impeached in the country's history since the promulgation of the revised 2010 constitution.

In 1989, then vice-president Josephat Karanja resigned from office when faced with a similar vote.

jsi/msh (AFP, Reuters)