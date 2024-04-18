Kenya: Helicopter crash kills defense chief Francis Ogolla

Kenya's defense chief and several other senior military officers died in a helicopter crash in a remote area of the country, the president has announced.

Kenyan military chief Francis Ogolla and several others were killed when their helicopter crashed in western Kenya shortly after take-off on Thursday, President William Ruto said.

The aircraft was on a visit to troops in northwest Kenya, deployed to combat endemic cattle rustling, when it crashed, killing nine other military personnel alongside Ogolla, Ruto said. Two soldiers survived the crash and were hospitalized.

An air investigation team has been sent to find the cause of the incident, Ruto said.

"Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals," Ruto told a news conference. "The demise of General Ogolla is a painful loss to me."

Ruto announced three days of mourning as of Friday, in honor of Ogolla who lost his life "in active military duty."

more to come...