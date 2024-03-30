Keeping the tradition of ostrich farming alive
Life revolves around ostriches in the South African town of Oudtshoorn. As livestock they provide meat, eggs, feathers, leather, and sometimes even a ride. But animal rights activists criticize their conditions.
Birds of a feather
Ostriches stretch their slender necks and shake their black feathers on a farm near the town of Oudtshoorn in South Africa's Western Cape Province, where they have been bred since the 19th century.
Valuable plumage
Ostrich feathers are processed into feather dusters, boa scarves and more. Around 70% of the world's ostrich products come from South Africa. Most of them are produced in Oudtshoorn in Little Karoo, a valley between two mountain ranges on the southern coast with a semi-arid climate that is ideal for breeding.
The world's largest birds
These stately flightless birds, known as ratites, like to run and need a lot of space to roam. An adult ostrich weighs around 130 kilos (286 pounds) can reach speeds of up to 70 kilometers (44 miles) per hour.
From farm to fete
Fashion has always been the main market for local farmers. The lush ostrich feathers adorn luxurious hats and eccentric dresses worldwide. "If you want to see a good exposure of our products, it will be, like, the Met Gala, in New York," said Peter Liebenberg, who heads the feather division at the Cape Karoo International factory.
Fashion victims
Activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals takes a critical view of the ostrich feather trade. Ostriches do not moult, so their feathers are plucked from their skin after a sack is placed over their heads.
Neck and neck
It may seem bizarre to ride an ostrich, but races are held annually in the United States and South Africa. On most farms, however, it is only offered to tourists, and often only for children. In South Africa, the maximum weight for riders is 75 kilograms (about 165 pounds).
Whole animal products
Local producers praise the versatility of the ostrich. Similar to the way pigs are farmed, all parts are used and nothing is wasted. A short walk through the town of Oudtshoorn reveals what this means: Restaurants serve ostrich steak, while ostrich leather bags and lamps made from giant ostrich eggs are displayed in shop windows.
Traditional products
When demand for extravagant clothing fell as people around the world isolated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production of feather dusters kept the industry afloat. "People were in lockdown, restricted to their homes, and everyone wanted to clean!" Liebenberg says.