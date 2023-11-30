  1. Skip to content
Kazakhstan: Hostel fire in Almaty kills 13

November 30, 2023

The blaze started in the basement of a three-story building housing 72 hostel guests. The deaths were due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZbRb
DW News "Breaking"
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire

A fire at a hostel killed 13 people in Almaty, Kazakhstan, officials said Thursday.

The deaths were due to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the city's emergency situations department.

"In the course of reconnaissance and extinguishing the fire, 13 dead were initially discovered, their identities are being established," the department said in a statement.

The fire started in the basement of a three-story building housing 72 hostel guests, early Thursday morning. Fifty-nine people managed to escape safely.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

More to follow...

ss/jsi (AFP, Reuters)