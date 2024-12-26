  1. Skip to content
CatastropheKazakhstan

Kazakhstan crash likely due to Russian fire: officials

Halida Abbaro
December 26, 2024

Russia is playing down reports that its forces caused a plane crash in Kazakhstan which killed at least 38 people. Aviation experts say the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet was likely targeted by a Russian surface-to-air missile.

