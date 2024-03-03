Katrin Gänsler

  1. Skip to content
German print, radio and online journalist working and living in West Africa.

Svenja Schulze speaks with two African women

Germany aims to confront extremism in Sahel region

In Burkina Faso, Development Minister Schulze wants to show a willingness to speak with the ruling military junta.
PoliticsMarch 3, 2024
A woman wearing a grey dress lays on a bed with a light green sheet as the female camera crew talks to her.

African female filmmakers converge in Benin

The International Women's Film Festival features 18 films, all made by women.
FilmFebruary 23, 2024
Senegalese demonstrators shout slogans after they were pushed back by riot police

Will Senegal's delayed vote further destabilize West Africa?

The postponement of Senegal's presidential election could have major consequences for the entire region.
PoliticsFebruary 10, 2024
Screenshot Beitrag Turtles find friends in Benin

Turtles find friends in Benin

Turtles find friends in Benin

Off the coast of Benin, Bienvenue Djossou has converted his pub into a safe zone for sea turtle hatchlings.
SocietyMarch 13, 202302:42 min
A woman carrying an umbrella and wading through water

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change

Despite desertification, flooding and coastal erosion, climate hasn't played a role in Nigeria's election campaigns.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 22, 2023
A group of people sit in a circle and hang their heads as they prepare to appear in a play

Top African theater festival brings struggles onstage

Top African theater festival brings struggles onstage

At the 'Recreatrales' theater festival in Burkina Faso, numerous plays stimulate debate on terrorism and violence.
TheaterNovember 2, 2022
Ptotestors walk past burning tires on a street

Burkina Faso caught between terror and protests

Burkina Faso caught between terror and protests

While the president is taking more decisive action against terrorists, citizens have planned fresh demonstrations.
PoliticsDecember 2, 2021
A woman photographed from the side to hide her identity

Benin liberalizes abortion law

Benin liberalizes abortion law

Benin's parliament has voted to legalize abortion in most cases.
PoliticsNovember 10, 2021
Women, children in colorful clothing walk in arid landscape, view from behind

Burkina Faso's silent refugee crisis

Burkina Faso's silent refugee crisis

Afraid of terror and violence, more and more people are leaving their villages. Many are fighting for survival.
ConflictsOctober 26, 2021
