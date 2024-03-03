You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Katrin Gänsler
German print, radio and online journalist working and living in West Africa.
Skip next section Featured stories by Katrin Gänsler
Featured stories by Katrin Gänsler
Germany aims to confront extremism in Sahel region
In Burkina Faso, Development Minister Schulze wants to show a willingness to speak with the ruling military junta.
Politics
03/03/2024
March 3, 2024
African female filmmakers converge in Benin
The International Women's Film Festival features 18 films, all made by women.
Film
02/23/2024
February 23, 2024
Will Senegal's delayed vote further destabilize West Africa?
The postponement of Senegal's presidential election could have major consequences for the entire region.
Politics
02/10/2024
February 10, 2024
Skip next section Stories by Katrin Gänsler
Stories by Katrin Gänsler
Turtles find friends in Benin
Turtles find friends in Benin
Off the coast of Benin, Bienvenue Djossou has converted his pub into a safe zone for sea turtle hatchlings.
Society
03/13/2023
March 13, 2023
02:42 min
Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change
Nigeria's election: Candidates ignore climate change
Despite desertification, flooding and coastal erosion, climate hasn't played a role in Nigeria's election campaigns.
Nature and Environment
02/22/2023
February 22, 2023
Top African theater festival brings struggles onstage
Top African theater festival brings struggles onstage
At the 'Recreatrales' theater festival in Burkina Faso, numerous plays stimulate debate on terrorism and violence.
Theater
11/02/2022
November 2, 2022
Burkina Faso caught between terror and protests
Burkina Faso caught between terror and protests
While the president is taking more decisive action against terrorists, citizens have planned fresh demonstrations.
Politics
12/02/2021
December 2, 2021
Benin liberalizes abortion law
Benin liberalizes abortion law
Benin's parliament has voted to legalize abortion in most cases.
Politics
11/10/2021
November 10, 2021
Burkina Faso's silent refugee crisis
Burkina Faso's silent refugee crisis
Afraid of terror and violence, more and more people are leaving their villages. Many are fighting for survival.
Conflicts
10/26/2021
October 26, 2021
