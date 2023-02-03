Kanjuruhan Tragedy: Indonesian football 4 months on

Four months after the deaths of 135 people at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java, Indonesian football is determined to push on and host the U20 World Cup. But the victims' families are frustrated by the pace of justice.

Four months ago, Indonesia suffered the most-deadly football stadium tragedy in the country's history after a police response to a pitch invasion during a match between Arema Maland and Persebaya Surabayaat the Kanjuruhan Stadium led to mass panic, stampedes and crushes which caused at least 135 fatalities.

However, while many of the victims' families from the October 2022 tragedy are still fighting for justice for their loved ones, Indonesian football is now preparing to host the upcoming U20 World Cup in May, having been handed hosting duties for this year's tournament following the postponement of the 2021 edition due to the pandemic.

Though the prestige of hosting one of FIFA's flagship tournaments holds much meaning for the country, it is a difficult pill to swallow for the families struggling to come to terms with the Kanjuruhan Tragedy.

Aremania, an Arema supporter group, remain steadfast in their calls for justice by protesting often and taking collective action to give voice to their #UsutTuntasTragediKanjuruhan ("Investigate the Kanjuruhan Tragedy") campaign.

Febri Wibowo, an Aremania member, who is still in touch with the families of the victims, expressed his deep disappointment to DW. "We don't believe anything anymore," he said.

Slow progress in hunt for justice

Following the Kanjuruhan Tragedy, competition in Indonesia's top three leagues was put on hold by the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI). Play resumed on December 5 behind closed doors.

Yet, with the consultation of the PSSI, league operators and the police, a restricted number of fans were allowed to attend one of the most heated matches in the country, Persib Bandung vs Persija Jakarta, on January 11.

The return of football against the backdrop of ongoing legal proceedings is a challenge, especially following a comment from a representative of the PSSI seeming to claim that Indonesian football fans were "less educated."

Firzie Idris, an Indonesian sports journalist, who has been following the legal case since October, observed that the progress of the trial has not run optimally. "Right now justice is proceeding very slowly and it seems that it is not being given enough priority from the government and the authorities," he told DW.

The Indonesian football association has promised change, but the victims' families want justice Image: Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/REUTERS

Tragedy a 'wake-up call'

The PSSI's decision to resume footballing operations across the top three leagues was partially tied to the U20 World Cup as, alongside agreements with various parties to complete the league, all footballing events are required to be completed before the FIFA tournament takes place.

Aside from being the biggest footballing event the country has held, it is also the first time Indonesia has participated in a World Cup at any age group since the country gained independence in 1945.

Hasani Abdulgani, a member of the PSSI Executive Committee, believes that Indonesian football is currently improving after the Kanjuruhan Tragedy.

"First, I again apologize to the victim's families," he told DW. "Of course, we wouldn't want there to be victims first to make Indonesian football better. However, we feel that the Kanjuruhan Tragedy was a very important wake-up call for Indonesian football to become better."

"We're improving. Especially in terms of security and standardization across stadiums. Security protocols are now in the hands of the stewards in the stadium, which is according to FIFA regulations, and no longer to the police as before."

Under the direct supervision of FIFA, infrastructure to support the tournament continues to be prepared and efforts are being finalizing in how security will be handled.

Revolution within the PSSI

FIFA has further agreed to oversee a change to the management structure within the PSSI, approving an Extraordinary Congress for the association on February 16.

Current chairman Mochamad Iriawan told a press conference in January that, although he was not resigning, he would not be running for the General Chair of the PSSI for the 2023-2027 period.

Erick Thohir, the former president of Italian club Inter Milan and Indonesia's current Minister of State Owned Enterprises is in the running for the position while former Indonesian players Bambang Pamungkas and Ponaryo Astaman are seeking to be named the vice-chairman.

Local journalist Idris believes this will be an important step in ensuring real change following Kanjuruhan Tragedy.

"Whoever the chairperson will be, their main priority is to put pressure on the government," he explained. "And on the judicial system to uphold a judicial process that is as transparent and fair as possible for the victims of Kanjuruhan.

"After that, then we can discuss and fix other things such as development, chaotic competition, and an underachieving national team."

For the families that lost loved ones in October, the wheels of justice continue to turn far too slowly.

Additional reporting by Bergas Brillianto.

Edited by: Matthew Ford