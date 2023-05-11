  1. Skip to content
A woman (Kaki Bali) with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes stands in front of a bookcase and smiles into the camera
DW correspondent Kaki BaliImage: privat

Kaki Bali

DW correspondent in Athens

Based in Athens, journalist Kaki Bali seeks to lift the lid on Greek politics and society in her work. Her main area of interest is Greece's fascinating international relations, in particular with Turkey and the Balkans.

Before starting work as a journalist for Deutsche Welle in 1990, Kaki studied mathematics in Thessaloniki. To this day, she is fascinated by axioms, theorems and complex systems.

Throughout the 1990s, she worked as a correspondent for Greek media, explaining the complexities of German politics and society — from reunification to the country's first "red-green coalition" in 1998. She later spent years reporting on the Western Balkans for the newspapers Agelioforos and Avgi. From 2008 onwards, her focus shifted to crises: the banking crisis, the euro crisis, the refugee crisis and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a short yet exciting period lasting from April to December 2015, she worked as Europe and Germany advisor to the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Featured stories by Kaki Bali

An Athens supermarket

Greece: Cost of living crisis hits ordinary households hard

Greece has recovered from the financial crisis, but soaring inflation is putting people under immense pressure.
BusinessNovember 5, 2023
Stories by Kaki Bali

The Albanian (top) and Greek flags

Why have relations between Greece and Albania deteriorated?

Although Greek-Albanian relations have never been easy, they have worsened in recent years.
PoliticsDecember 5, 2023
A man lays flowers in memory of 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris, who died from stab wounds sustained during an attack outside the AEK Athens stadium, Nea Filadelfeia, Athens, Greece, August 8, 2023

Greece seeks answers after soccer fan violence

How could known soccer hooligans have been allowed to travel unhindered from Zagreb to Athens? And who is to blame?
SoccerAugust 12, 2023
Leader of the conservative New Democracy party, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, attends the swearing-in ceremony to become the new Greek prime minister, Presidential Palace, Athens, Greece, June 26, 2023

Greece: Mitsotakis takes office after conservative landslide

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been sworn in as PM after winning an absolute majority with the help of a new electoral system.
PoliticsJune 27, 2023
Two men wearing masks transfer a corpse in a body bag from a ship to a truck

Greece: Not an unexpected tragedy

Hundreds of refugees drowned off the coast of Greece this week. Some say the authorities are to blame.
MigrationJune 16, 2023
Supporters of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn group demonstrate in front of the Greek Parliament demanding action to stop illegal migration flows, Athens, January 19, 2020

Exclusion of far-right parties narrows field for election

Several far-right parties hoping to run in Greece's general election have been disqualified by the Supreme Court.
PoliticsMay 11, 2023
Hands holding up the World Cup trophy

Saudi Arabia forging network to bid for 2030 World Cup

Media reports say that Riyadh is offering to cover all construction costs – but it remains far from a done deal.
SoccerMarch 3, 2023
