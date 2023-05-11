Before starting work as a journalist for Deutsche Welle in 1990, Kaki studied mathematics in Thessaloniki. To this day, she is fascinated by axioms, theorems and complex systems.

Throughout the 1990s, she worked as a correspondent for Greek media, explaining the complexities of German politics and society — from reunification to the country's first "red-green coalition" in 1998. She later spent years reporting on the Western Balkans for the newspapers Agelioforos and Avgi. From 2008 onwards, her focus shifted to crises: the banking crisis, the euro crisis, the refugee crisis and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a short yet exciting period lasting from April to December 2015, she worked as Europe and Germany advisor to the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.