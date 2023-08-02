Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie split after long marriage

The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced their separation on social media. They said they'll remain close.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

In an announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, they said the decision was taken after "many meaningful and difficult conversations."

A statement from the prime minister's office said they have signed "a legal separation agreement."

The couple got married in 2005 and have three children together, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

"They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," the statement from Trudeau's office said.

The family requested privacy ahead of a family vacation next week.

This a developing news story. More will follow...

lo/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)