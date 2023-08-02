  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
SocietyCanada

Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie split after long marriage

17 minutes ago

The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced their separation on social media. They said they'll remain close.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UhaG
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flanked by wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, delivers his victory speech after general elections at the Fairmount Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, Quebec, early on September 21, 2021.
The Trudeaus said in a statement they'd reached the decision after 'meaningful and difficult conversations'Image: Andrej Ivanov/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

In an announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, they said the decision was taken after "many meaningful and difficult conversations."

A statement from the prime minister's office said they have signed "a legal separation agreement."

The couple got married in 2005 and have three children together, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

"They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," the statement from Trudeau's office said. 

The family requested privacy ahead of a family vacation next week. 

This a developing news story. More will follow...

lo/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Two people in front of a damaged skyscraper in Moscow

Is striking Russia out-of-bounds for Ukraine?

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bildkombo Labour Party Nigeria | Citizens coalition for change Simbabwe | MDC Simbabwe

Are opposition parties in Africa fulfilling their role?

Are opposition parties in Africa fulfilling their role?

Politics7 hours ago02:03 min
More from Africa

Asia

Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi arrive to the parliament in 2018

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Conflicts6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Two Wacken visitors in long black coats and boots walk across mud, with tents in the background.

Wacken heavy metal festival organizers turn away fans

Wacken heavy metal festival organizers turn away fans

Culture8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists are evacuated from hotels during a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes on July 22, 2023.

Wildfires: How will the tourism industry cope?

Wildfires: How will the tourism industry cope?

Business9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

In red cloaks and white caps, protesters against Israel's judicial overhaul

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Politics7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage