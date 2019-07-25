 July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded, US agency confirms | News | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded, US agency confirms

July was the hottest month since the records began in 1880, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has confirmed. The heat also melted Arctic Sea ice to record lows.

Desert on Navajo Nation land in New Mexico (AFP/Getty Images/S. Platt)

Humanity faced our hottest month in at least 140 years in July, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday. The finding confirms similar analysis provided by their EU counterparts.

"Much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat," NOAA said on their website. "The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows."

For example, Alaska saw its warmest July since statewide records began in 1925. At the same time, despite powerful heat waves in Europe, the continent marked only the 15th hottest July on record.

Watch video 02:01

Europe roasts in record heat wave

Turning up the heat

The agency tracks global temperatures on land and in the oceans. According to its experts, the period between January and July was the hottest to date in parts of North and South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the southern half of Africa.

Globally, the current year seems set to tie with 2017 as second-hottest on record. While very warm, 2019 is unlikely to surpass the all-time heat record set by 2016.

Read more: Climate change the culprit behind 2016 record heat

Last month, however, narrowly beat the record set by July 2016, which was cooler by 0.03 degrees Celsius. The average global temperature in July 2019 was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 Fahrenheit) higher than the 20th century average for this month.

It follows record-breaking heat in June, which was also the warmest June ever recorded.

Watch video 01:36

Balmy weather the new normal in Arctic climes?

Ice, ice maybe

The agency notes that nine out of the ten hottest Julys ever recorded all happened since 2005. The last five years have all ranked in the top five. July 2019 was also the 415th consecutive month with above-average temperatures.

The Arctic Sea ice coverage shrunk by 19.8% compared to average values, beating a previous historic low of July 2012. On the Antarctic, ice coverage was also the smallest on record.

The heating trend is likely to continue due to global climate change.

dj/aw (dpa, AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

July 2019 was world's hottest month ever recorded

Copernicus Climate Change Service said last month was the hottest month on record. Experts have said global warming is to blame. (05.08.2019)  

July 'equaled if not surpassed' hottest month ever: UN

Much of the world suffered through soaring temperatures last month, as heat waves set new records in several countries. Now the United Nations has said July 2019 may well be the hottest month on record. (02.08.2019)  

Climate change the culprit behind 2016 record heat: study

Last year's record temperatures would not have been possible without climate change, a study has found. Scientists say it's the first time they've been able to attribute specific weather events to human activities. (14.12.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Europe roasts in record heat wave  

Balmy weather the new normal in Arctic climes?  

Related content

Sommerhitze in Europa - Bonn

Europe roasts in record heat wave 25.07.2019

Across the continent, records are being toppled one after another. In France, Paris has a new record high of 42.6 degrees Celsius for the capital. And for the second straight day, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium have all recorded new all-time highs.

Bildergalerie Hitzewelle in Europa Spanien

Heat wave 3 degrees hotter due to climate change: scientists 02.08.2019

A rapid study by European scientists has revealed the impact of man-made global warming on recent extreme weather. They calculated the odds of record temperatures occurring with and without rising CO2 emissions.

Belgien Hitze in Antwerpen

Europe boils in record-setting heat wave 25.07.2019

Extreme heat was felt across Europe, from the United Kingdom to Luxembourg, and in cities like Paris, which suffered its hottest day ever. Germany recorded 42 degrees Celsius, its highest temperature since records began.

Advertisement