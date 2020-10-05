Juliette Gréco, born in 1927 in Montpellier, is one of France's best-known chanson singers and actresses.

Juliette Gréco's family was active in the Résistance in occupied France during the World War II and her mother and sister were imprisoned. After the war, Gréco became a fan of the bohemian lifestyle and joined existentialist circles in the Paris district of Saint-Germain-des-Prés where she befriended intellectuals like Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus and gained the nickname "La muse de l'existentialisme." Sartre once said, "Her voice carries millions of poems that haven't been written yet." Gréco was married three times - to actor Philippe Lemaire, actor Michel Piccoli and pianist Gérard Jouannest. Her latest album "Je me souviens de tout" was released in 2009.