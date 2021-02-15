Julian Nagelsmann: Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool not in a 'mega crisis' ahead of RB Leipzig clash

Jürgen Klopp clearly has a lot of time for Julian Nagelsmann. Ahead of a Champions League last 16 game billed as the ‘king versus the prince' in the German tabloids, the pair took part in a video call, published on Leipzig's social media channels over the weekend.

There was plenty of mutual respect between the two even though they've only met twice as coaches in a two-legged Champions League play-off in 2017. Liverpool got the better of Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim over the two games, winning 6-3 on aggregate.

Fast forward four years and both coaches have developed greatly, with Nagelsmann spearheading Red Bull's Leipzig project and Klopp winning everything his heart desires at Liverpool. This time could be different though; Liverpool have been decimated by injuries and suddenly victory for the German side doesn't seem like an outlandish idea – but Nagelsmann doesn't view it that way. Leipzig's 'home' first leg on Tuesday will be played in Budapest due to the coronavirus.

"I don't see Liverpool as being in a mega crisis going into the game against us, they still appear to be stable," Nagelsmann told German football magazine kicker. "There have been so many games this season and Jürgen Klopp is very demanding and emotional and teams know they have to give 110% to beat them."

Klopp's Liverpool beat Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim 6-3 over two games in 2017 - their only meetings as coaches

'I don't like being favorite'

The term ‘favorites' doesn't sit very comfortably with Nagelsmann. When asked whether he finds these big games particularly challenging, Nagelsmann said: "I also find a cup game against Bochum very challenging because I don't like being in the position of top favorite.

"As as a coach you shouldn't take yourself too seriously and never forget that the main protagonists are the players. Your own influence is sometimes less than one believes or hopes for," Nagelsmann added.

Despite the apparent humility and the attempt to temper expectations, Nagelsmann knows that he won't get a better chance to beat a Liverpool team managed by Klopp than this. Injuries have wrecked Liverpool's first ever defense of the Premier League title, which Klopp conceded after a 3-1 defeat by Leicester on Saturday. Their 2019 Champions League triumph now looks a long time ago and Klopp has even been forced to deny rumours he wants to quit.

"The top teams in particular always have opponents who are highly motivated,” said Nagelsmann. "If they drop a couple of percentage points, perhaps sub-consciously, then it's enough for the other team to capitalize. The key is that we don't change our style of game and that we bring our best game to the pitch."

Leipzig are second in the Bundesliga, and still in the German Cup and Champions League, with Angelino in fine form

'One can learn from Klopp'

At 53, Klopp is not an old coach, but he has spent close to a decade at the top – the usual lifespan for an elite coach – and Nagelsmann is among those leading a new wave. The people who know both coaches speak of a similar ability to inspire their players – as well as the obvious similarities in how their teams press opponents on the field.

"The way we play football is a little different, there are differences,” Nagelsmann insisted. "In terms of leadership and how he inspires people, one can learn from him. I would also describe myself as someone who can inspire people but whether there are parallels, I don't know him well enough to say. I will let others who know us both decide that.”

Inspired by and hired by Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig, Nagelsmann is notably only 33 and at the forefront of a new wave of prominent German coaches that also includes Dortmund-bound Marco Rose. But Nagelsmann is under no illusions that Klopp remains at the top of the tree.

"Jürgen Klopp has the gift of developing clubs and improving people. In terms of titles, I'm still a long way from what he has achieved," he said.

While that remains true, Nagelsmann is getting closer. Leipzig are second in the Bundesliga, still in the German Cup and now have a golden opportunity to defeat Klopp's Liverpool, even if he doesn't want to admit it.