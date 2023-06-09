  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
EU asylum policy
Climate change
Law and JusticeUnited Kingdom

Julian Assange loses latest bid to halt US extradition

23 minutes ago

A UK court has rejected an attempted appeal by the WikiLeaks' founder who is fighting extradition to the US.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SOfE
Stella Assange, wife of imprisoned journalist, publisher and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange attends the Free Assange Quad Rally in Sydney
Assange is planning to continue seeking legal avenues to prevent his extradition to the USImage: Steven Saphore/AA/picture alliance

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange has lost another attempt to block his extradition from the UK to the US, according to a court order published on Friday.

The 51-year-old is facing 18 charges in the US over the release of a series of confidential US military documents and diplomatic cables.

The judge at the UK's High Court, Jonathan Swift, turned down Assange's most recent appeal against extradition on the grounds that it would simply "re-run" arguments that have previously been made.

Back-and-forth on US extradition

A British judge previously ruled against extradition to the US, arguing that Assange was likely to commit suicide due to the harsh prison conditions and potentially long term that he might serve in the US.

But following assurances from US authorities that the Australian-born Assange would not face conditions that would harm his physical and mental health, extradition was authorized in 2022.

UK approves Assange extradition to US

This included a pledge that he would be sent to Australia to serve any prison time.

Swift said that none of the eight parts of Assange's appeal were "arguable" and refused to hear them in court.

"The proposed appeal comes to no more than an attempt to re-run the extensive arguments made to and rejected by the district judge," he said.

Assange to continue fight against extradition

The WikiLeaks founder plans to renew his appeal next week but has almost exhausted all of his legal avenues. A possible option left to him would be to take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.

As it stands, he is set to face 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse.

"We remain optimistic that we will prevail and that Julian will not be extradited to the United States, where he faces charges that could result in him spending the rest of his life in a maximum-security prison for publishing true information that revealed war crimes committed by the US government," Assange's wife Stella wrote on Twitter.

Europe's press freedom at risk?

He is currently being held in London's high-security Belmarsh Prison. He was arrested in 2019 over skipping bail in a previous case which saw him seek refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London — which remained his home for seven years.

The previous case, which revolved around charges of sexual assault in Sweden, was dropped in 2019, but UK authorities kept him in prison due to the pending status of his extradition to the US.

ab/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A resident with her pets being evacuated on a boat from a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine

Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls for Russia to be held accountable

Conflicts32 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia Nairobi | Matatu-Surfen-Trend

Kenya's risky Matatu surfing craze

Kenya's risky Matatu surfing craze

Cars and Transportation9 hours ago02:14 min
More from Africa

Asia

A tightly packed crowd of youths in China

China: Young people feel the crunch in tough job market

China: Young people feel the crunch in tough job market

Business7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rammstein live in Odense, Denmark

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

Rammstein lawyers to file charges against accusers

Music8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sea swell in foreground with a boat of migrants on the horizon.

European Union: Ministers strike deal on asylum reforms

European Union: Ministers strike deal on asylum reforms

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

US: What is the Trump classified documents case about?

US: What is the Trump classified documents case about?

Crime15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

New 2,000 pesos notes from Argentina

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso bill as inflation bites

Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso bill as inflation bites

Business7 hours ago02:22 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage