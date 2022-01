Seeing the terrors of World War I

Newly married, Tolkien was called to the front in July 1916. He fought in the biggest battle of WWI on the Somme in France. For months he was at the front and saw first-hand death and the soldiers' misery. Many of his dearest school friends lost their lives during the fighting. When he fell ill with trench fever, he was sent to the hospital and began to write while in the infirmary.