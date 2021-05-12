Visit the new DW website

Joseph Beuys

The German Joseph Beuys (1921-1986) is considered one of the most influential artists of the second half of the 20th century.

Opening public debates on different subjects, Joseph Beuys famously extended the definition of art, claiming that people have the creative power to shape society and politics. As a happening and performance artist, sculptor, installation artist, graphic artist, theorist and member of the international artists' group Fluxus, his art was expressed in various unconventional forms and theoretical works.

ARCHIV - Der deutsche Künstler und Kunstprofessor Joseph Beuys im November 1979. Joseph Beuys wurde am 12. Mai 1921 in Krefeld geboren und starb am 23. Januar 1986 in Düsseldorf. Foto: Dürrwald dpa (zu dpa Skandal-Biografie zu Beuys überzeichnet und bringt wenig Neues vom 17.05.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ persisches Kalenderblatt

Prophet or charlatan: Who was artist Joseph Beuys? 12.05.2021

Beuys would have turned 100 on May 12. Decades after his death, the celebrated postwar conceptual artist continues to polarize critics and the public alike.
ACHTUNG! Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung! *** Aufnahmedatum: 1968, Material/Technik: Foto, Aufnahmeort: Hamburg, , Copyright: bpk / Angelika Platen

Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works 12.05.2021

To mark his 100th birthday, Germany is celebrating this renowned artist. Beuys was a politician, ecologist and a first-rate artist. These works are world famous.
Joseph Beuys / Foto 1982 Beuys, Joseph Kuenstler, 1921-1986. - 'Documenta 7', Kassel, 19. Juni - 28. September 1982: Beuys mit der ersten gepflanzten Eiche seiner Aktion '7000 Eichen'. - E: Joseph Beuys / Photo / 1982 Beuys, Joseph Artust, 1921-1986. - 'Documenta 7', Kassel, 19 June - 28 September 1982: Beuys with the first oak tree planted as part of '7000 Eichen' (7,000 Oak Trees). -

Joseph Beuys centenary exhibition explores the function of art 29.03.2021

Is art purely decorative or should it actively question and rebel against social norms? An event commemorating German artist Joseph Beuys ponders these questions.
Das Kunstwerk DAS KAPITAL RAUM 1970-1977 von Joseph Beuys aus dem Jahr 1980 ist am 01.07.2016 im Museum für Gegenwart, im Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, im Rahmen der Ausstellung Das Kapital. Schuld - Territorium - Utopie, mit Werken zahlreicher zeitgenössischer Künstler zu sehen. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Joseph Beuys: Das Kapital 1970-1977 17.06.2019

In a room filled with chalkboards covered in formulas, Joseph Beuys created one of his most important works: an installation examining capitalism.
347: Serie von Joe Ouakam, Sans Titre, gen. Les graffitis -1999 - DW Collection. Foto: DW/Elizabeth Grenier

How interest for African contemporary art is growing 13.04.2018

As DW unveils its new art collection featuring two major Senegalese artists — the "Joseph Beuys of Africa," Joe Ouakam, and Paris-based Soly Cissé — we look at a booming trend in the global art market.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 11.06.2017 29.05.2017

KINO with two very different German movies: 'In Times of Fading Light' is a comedy set in former communist East Gemany while 'Beuys' is a documentary about artist Joseph Beuys.
Joseph Beuys - Pressebilder zur Kinoveröffentlichung

Why avant-garde German artist Joseph Beuys' politics remain relevant to this day 19.05.2017

"Everyone is an artist," the provocative 20th-century artist famously said. A new documentary about him, "Beuys," explores his humorous actions and how his approach still contributes to today's political debates.

Datum: 14.2.2017 Ort: Berlin, Galerie Michael Schultz Bildbeschreibung: Seit über 50 Jahren dokumentiert die deutsche Fotografin Angelika Platen die internationale Künstlerszene und gezielt auch deutsche Künstler. Ihre Portraits sind immer auch Spiegel der Arbeiten der jeweiligs abgelichteten Künstler, viele sind als intime Momentaufnahmen entstanden. In Berlin sind 2017 gleich zwei Ausstellungen ihrer meisterhaften Fotografien zu sehen: in der Galerie Michael Schultz und in der Galerie im Willy-Brandt-Haus. Copyright: Angelika Platen

From Warhol to Beuys: Angelika Platen's 50 years of art photography 16.03.2017

Her photos wrote art history - and became part of it as well. Angelika Platen has covered the international art scene from a very personal perspective over 50 years. A Berlin exhibition now features her works.
***Achtung: Nur zur Berichterstattung über diesen Film im Rahmen der Berlinale 2017 verwenden! Zeitlich begrenzt bis 15.03.21017, danach nicht mehr verwenden, auch wenn der Artikel einen Berlinale-Bezug haben sollte)!!!*** Final Portrait Land: GBR/FRA 2017 Regie: Stanley Tucci Bildbeschreibung: Armie Hammer, Geoffrey Rush Sektion: Wettbewerb Datei: 201713704_1.jpg © Parisa Taghizadeh

Films on artists are big at the Berlinale 17.02.2017

Andres Veiel's documentary "Beuys" features previously unseen footage of the famous artist. Stanley Tucci’s biopic "Final Portrait” looks at sculptor Alberto Giacometti in his later years. Euromaxx meets the filmmakers. 
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe | 17.02.2017 17.02.2017

Films on artists Joseph Beuys and Alberto Giacometti are big at Berlin's International Film Festival. Also on the show: Ed Sheeran's back with two chart-topping hits, and a ride in a horse drawn sleigh.
***Achtung: Nur zur Berichterstattung über diesen Film im Rahmen der Berlinale 2017 verwenden! Zeitlich begrenzt bis 15.03.21017, danach nicht mehr verwenden, auch wenn der Artikel einen Berlinale-Bezug haben sollte)!!!*** Beuys Wettbewerb 2017 DEU 2017 von: Andres Veiel Joseph Beuys Ute Klophaus © zeroonefilm/ bpk_ErnstvonSiemensKunststiftung_StiftungMuseumSchlossMoyland Keine Freigabe für Social Media

Beuys - Felt hat and Fat Corner 13.02.2017

Over thirty years ago, Joseph Beuys stirred up the art world with his happenings and performances. A new documentary shows previously unpublished audio and visual material, letting the visionary artist speak for himself.
Joseph Beuys: Kunst = Kapital, 1979, Original-Banknote (20-DM-Schein), von Hand mit Filzstift beschriftet, 7 x 14 cm, Sammlung Haupt „Dreißig Silberlinge – Kunst und Geld“, Foto: Hermann Büchner, Berlin, © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2016

Art, power and money: It's complicated 25.11.2016

Art must be free - but what happens when it's controlled by money and power? An exhibition in Berlin shows how many artists have explored this issue by making their own money - or just by making cash dirty.
Klebemarken vom Kunstmarkt Köln 67

Art Cologne: The fair that revolutionized the way we buy art 13.04.2016

Art Cologne, held from April 14-17, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The art fair was created by gallery owners out of necessity - and revolutionized public access to the art market.
07. Palette am Seil [Palette suspendue à une corde], 1977 Huile, acrylique, émulsion et shellac sur toile 130 x 160 cm Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus und Kunstbau, Munich Photo : © Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus und Kunstbau, Munich

Heavy art: Anselm Kiefer retrospective opens in Paris 16.12.2015

He works with heavy materials and with uncomfortable truths: an Anselm Kiefer retrospective opens at the Centre Pompidou. The German artist has dealt with Germany's history and myths like no other.
Documenta 13 Pierre Huyghe Hund

8 daring art highlights from 60 years of Documenta 15.07.2015

A sleepy German town has shaped the international contemporary art scene. Here are the some of the must-see works from the past six decades of Documenta in Kassel.
08.06.2013 DW HuW Hin & Weg Empfehlung Düsseldorf

Düsseldorf - City of Art and Fashion on the Rhine 28.04.2014

Düsseldorf has plenty of fashion, art and fascinating new architecture. The attractions we visit include the art academy, the Loretto district with Düsseldorf's young designers and the MedienHafen harbor district.
