The German Joseph Beuys (1921-1986) is considered one of the most influential artists of the second half of the 20th century.

Opening public debates on different subjects, Joseph Beuys famously extended the definition of art, claiming that people have the creative power to shape society and politics. As a happening and performance artist, sculptor, installation artist, graphic artist, theorist and member of the international artists' group Fluxus, his art was expressed in various unconventional forms and theoretical works.