 Josef Fritzl to remain in secure psychiatric facility | News | DW | 07.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Josef Fritzl to remain in secure psychiatric facility

Had Fritzl been moved to a regular prison he could have applied for conditional release after 15 years in custody. The 87-year-old raped his daughter repeatedly whilst holding her captive in his cellar for 24 years.

Josef Fritzl covers his face as he arrives at the second day of his trial on March 17, 2009

Fritzl has been in prison since 2009 after imprisoning and raping his daughter over a 24-year period

Josef Fritzl will not be transferred to a regular prison from a secure psychiatric facility, the Higher Regional Court in Vienna determined on Tuesday.

Had Fritzl been transferred to a regular prison, rather than the Krems-Stein correctional facility where he is currently in custody, he could have applied for conditional release after 15 years.

Fritzl was sentenced to life in jail in 2009 after imprisoning and raping his daughter repeatedly over a 24-year period.

Now, the court in the Austrian capital has said that Fritzl will remain "in an institution for mentally abnormal lawbreakers."

In April, the Krems regional court had ordered the 87-year-old move, under certain conditions, to an alternative penitentiary. However, the Krems public prosecutor's office filed an appeal against this.

The Vienna Higher Regional Court has now upheld that appeal.

According to the court, there were no "convincing indications" that Fritzl was no longer a danger and therefore must remain in a secure psychiatric facility.

What were Fritzl's crimes?

In August 1984, after his daughter Elisabeth turned 18, Fritzl lured her into the basement of their house where she remained captive until 2008.

Fritzl routinely raped her during this period, leading to the birth of seven children.

He was found to have caused the death of one newborn by failing to seek medical help despite knowing the baby was in danger of dying.

Watch video 02:39

Child abuse survivor fights for justice for all victims

jsi/rt (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Austrian police arrest man for sexual abuse of under-age daughters, grand-daughters

The 57-year-old was arrested in a town north of Vienna on charges of sexual abuse of his children and the grand-children under his custody. The case is being compared to another, discovered 10 years ago.  

New 'incest' case shocks Austria

Austria has been rocked by a scandal with startling parallels to the notorious Josef Fritzl case, as police arrest an 80-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his two daughters for over 40 years.  

Advertisement