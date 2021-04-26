Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Jose Manuel Barroso

Jose Manuel Barroso is a Portuguese politician. He was President of the European Commission for ten years from 2002.

Barroso, born in 1956, was prime minister of Portugal before he took on his EU office. After his term there ended he became non-executive chairman at Goldman Sachs International. Here you can find in chronological order all DW content referring to Jose Manuel Barroso.

BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 28: A lepidolith mineral that contains lithium, a substance used in the batteries of mobile phones, lies on a table at a press conference for a German government intiative to recycle mobile phones on August 28, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. The initiative, which is called: The Resources Expidition: Discover, What's In Your Mobile Phone! (Die Rohstoff Expidition: Entdecke, was in [d]einem Handy steckt!) will furnish schools nationwide with learning materials and a box of mineral samples in an effort to encourage schoolschildren to recycle their old mobile phones. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Lithium mining project faces opposition in Portugal 26.04.2021

Portugal is the largest producer of lithium in Europe. And it may one day be home to the largest mine on the Continent. But that’s only if the project known as Mina de Barroso goes ahead.
Outgoing EU Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso (R) shakes hands with EU president-elect Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU headquarters in Brussels on October 30, 2014 after unveiling a portrait of Barroso to be exhibited in the Presidential Gallery of the Berlaymont building as part of a symbolic gesture in the handover of the EU Commission presidency. AFP PHOTO/JOHN THYS (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

EU to investigate Barroso over Goldman Sachs job 12.09.2016

EU officials have said they will ask the former European Commission head to give details of his contract with the firm. Barroso caused outrage by joining the bank, which some say helped cause Europe's financial crisis.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso gives a press conference on country specific recommendations for 2014 on June2 , 2014 at the EU Headquarters in Brussels. The EU hands down its recommendations on how member countries manage their economies on Monday, a week after anti-EU populists, riding a wave of anger against Brussels and austerity, scored a stunning election breakthrough. AFP PHOTO /GEORGES GOBET (Photo credit should read GEORGES GOBET/AFP/Getty Images)

Outcry over Barroso move to Goldman Sachs 09.07.2016

Jose Manuel Barroso is to join Goldman Sachs in London to advise it on Brexit and other European issues, two years after heading the European Commission. A storm of protest has erupted in his home Portugal and in France.
Outgoing EU Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso (R) embraces EU president-elect Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU headquarters in Brussels on October 30, 2014 after unveiling a portrait of Barroso to be exhibited in the Presidential Gallery of the Berlaymont building as part of a symbolic gesture in the handover of the EU Commission presidency. AFP PHOTO/JOHN THYS (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Growth and jobs top priorities as Juncker replaces Barroso 01.11.2014

Jean-Claude Juncker has officially taken office as the new president of the European Commission. He has pledged to make fixing the economy and creating jobs the top priorities of his team of commissioners.
Outgoing EU Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso (R) shakes hands with EU president-elect Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU headquarters in Brussels on October 30, 2014 after unveiling a portrait of Barroso to be exhibited in the Presidential Gallery of the Berlaymont building as part of a symbolic gesture in the handover of the EU Commission presidency. AFP PHOTO/JOHN THYS (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

New President Juncker, European commissioners officially take office 01.11.2014

The new European Commission has taken office under its new president, Jean-Claude Juncker. The former Luxembourg prime minister is supported by seven vice presidents and 20 commissioners.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks with Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi as she arrives for a meeting on the sidelines of the Europe-Asia summit (ASEM) in Milan October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: POLITICS)

EU examines 2015 budgets, Italy peeved 24.10.2014

Italian Premier Renzi has threatened to spotlight the costs of running Brussels institutions as EU leaders turn to debating budgetary plans for 2015 on day two of their summit. Italy and France are pushing for leeway.
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 08: A tram passes the giant Euro symbol outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) on January 8, 2013 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The governing board of the ECB is scheduled to meet this coming Thursday and analysts are predicting the bank will keep its interest rates steady. (Photo by Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images)

EU Commission to provide 24.4 million euros to boost Ebola research 23.10.2014

More than 24 million euros has been granted by the European Union in a bid to drive up Ebola research effort. Outgoing president of the EU Commission José Manuel Barroso has called for a "long term response."
Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the European Commission (EC), presents the list of the European Commissioners and their jobs for the next five years, during a news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels September 10, 2014. Juncker handed key economic and financial responsibilities to French and British members of a restructured, 28-strong team he unveiled on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yves Herman (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

New momentum for Europe? 22.10.2014

The commissioners are ready and the new president of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker can get to work. The biggest task lying ahead is the economy, says Bernd Riegert. But don't hold out for miracles.
Ukranian presidential candidate Petro Poroschenko (C) talks to the media after talks with Andreas Schockenhoff (not pictured) of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin, May 7, 2014. Poroshenko urged Europe and the United States to agree on a third wave of sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin supports a referendum organised by separatists in eastern Ukraine on May 11. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS)

Poroshenko: Ukraine approaching 'point of no return' 30.08.2014

The European Union appears set to step up sanctions on Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine. Not only the country's president has warned that Ukraine is "close to the point of no return."
epa04375043 President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko (L) is welcomed by EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (R) prior to a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 30 August 2014. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been invited to address the summit as part of a visit to Brussels. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

Calls grow loud for more sanctions on Russia 30.08.2014

The calls for sanctions to be toughened on Russia over its actions in Ukraine are growing in intensity. But European Union leaders say they are looking for a political deal to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
Bildunterschrift:People stand at the entrance of a makeshift bomb shelter in Donetsk, on August 10, 2014. Artillery pounded the surrounded main rebel bastion of Donetsk in east Ukraine Sunday as the West warned Russia that any attempt to send 'humanitarian' troops into the conflict-torn region would be deemed 'unacceptable.' Shelling meanwhile continued throughout the night and into Sunday in Donetsk, a one-million strong city that rebels now say has been surrounded by Ukrainian forces. AFP PHOTO / DIMITAR DILKOFF (Photo credit should read DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Kyiv urges civilians out of Donetsk; Russia claims aid deal 11.08.2014

The Kyiv government, whose forces ring eastern Ukraine's cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, has urged remaining civilians to flee both via "corridors." Russia says it has a deal to deliver aid despite NATO and EU objections.
ACHTUNG ARCHIVBILD Former Luxembourg Prime Minister and centre-right European People's Party (EPP) candidate to head the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker enters his car after a campaign event in Maia on May 17, 2014. Voters across the European Union (EU) go to the polls from next May 22, 2014 in what promise to be the most significant European Parliament elections since the first direct elections took place in 1979. AFP PHOTO/ FRANCISCO LEONG (Photo credit should read FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)

EU leaders set to approve Jean-Claude Juncker as European Commission president 27.06.2014

European Union leaders appear set to approve Jean-Claude Juncker as the European Commission's next president. The leaders of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are also to sign deals deepening their ties with the bloc.
epa04238934 A banner with the logo of the G7 Brussels 2014 logo and European countries' flags are installed at the main entrance of the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 04 June 2014. The Brussels G7 Summit will discuss the situation in Ukraine and the relations with Russia as well as other foreign policy issues, the global economy, energy, climate change and development. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

G7 struggles to find common approach to Russia 05.06.2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be missing as G7 leaders meet in Brussels, but everything is revolving around him. Presenting a united front when it comes to Russia is not easy.
French President Francois Hollande walks on his way to attend a meeting with members of the government at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 26, 2014. The Socialists were beaten into third place in Sunday's European Parliament elections, which anti-euro National Front won with around 26 percent of the vote. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (FRANCE - Tags: POLITICS)

EU leaders to 'digest' voter rebuff in Brussels 27.05.2014

EU leaders converge on Brussels shortly to assess the weekend's electoral jolt delivered by euroskeptic and far-right parties. France's President Francois Hollande has called for a reduced EU role.
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen speaks during a news conference at the Czech government headquarters in Prague April 10, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny (CZECH REPUBLIC - Tags: POLITICS)

NATO tells Russia to stop massing troops along Ukraine's border 10.04.2014

NATO has told Russia to "stop massing" its troops on Ukraine's border and open a "genuine dialogue." Kyiv meanwhile has offered amnesties to pro-Russian occupiers of buildings in eastern Ukraine.
People gather in front of a barricade at the regional administration building in Donetsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 9, 2014. Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said the standoff in Luhansk and the two neighboring Russian-leaning regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv must be resolved within the next two days either through negotiations or through the use of force, the Interfax news agency reported. (AP Photo/Alexander Ermochenko)

Kyiv offers amnesty, Russia, NATO trade barbs 10.04.2014

Kyiv has offered amnesties to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. G7 finance ministers, meanwhile, are set to focus on Ukraine at talks in Washington amid claims by NATO that Russia is fomenting secession.
Show more articles