Jose Manuel Barroso is a Portuguese politician. He was President of the European Commission for ten years from 2002.
Barroso, born in 1956, was prime minister of Portugal before he took on his EU office. After his term there ended he became non-executive chairman at Goldman Sachs International. Here you can find in chronological order all DW content referring to Jose Manuel Barroso.
European Union leaders appear set to approve Jean-Claude Juncker as the European Commission's next president. The leaders of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are also to sign deals deepening their ties with the bloc.