Jordan: At least nine dead after several bodies pulled from collapsed building

Emergency crews pulled three more bodies from the rubble of a collapse building in Jordan, authorities said on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to nine.

Authorities added that 10 people had so far incurred injures, among them a four-month-old baby and a 45-year-old man extracted by the rescuers.

Hundreds of rescuers have been scouring the site of the building in the neighborhood of Jabal al-Weibdah in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

A police statement said that rescuers were working "in full force to reach the remaining trapped people."

"The terrain is rough, the buildings are close to each other and the corridors are narrow, which makes the search difficult," government spokesman Faisal Shboul said.

The AFP news agency cited unnamed eyewitness as saying that rescue workers had been able to communicate with at least three trapped people.

State television reported that King Abdullah II arrived in Amman from a trip to France, after which he went to the country's crisis center.

3 arrested in investigation

It remains unclear what caused the collapse.

State news agency Petra reported that three people were arrested as part of the investigation into the accident.

Amman public prosecutor Hassan Al-Abdallat told Petra that those arrested had been charged with multiple counts of causing death and harm.

The three were reportedly the building's manager and two other people involved in maintenance work.

