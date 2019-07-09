Jonas Kaufmann is a successful German opera singer known for his unparalleled vocal range and versatility. Many critics see him as the world's leading tenor.

Born in Munich in 1969, Kaufmann studied at the University of Music and Performing Arts in the Bavarian capital. He has performed leading tenor roles in a variety of famous operas including "Carmen," "Tosca," and "Don Carlos," as well as the operas of Richard Wagner. Kaufmann has given solo recitals throughout the world in leading concert halls, such as Carnegie Hall in New York. His career has seen him on outstanding opera houses abroad, including the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Royal Opera House in London, among others.