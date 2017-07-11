Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

A jury in the United States on Wednesday found Amber Heard liable for defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and the judge ordered she pay him $10.35 million (roughly €10 million) in damages. The jury had recommended $15 million.

The jury also found in favor of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp but found they were not fully proven. She was to receive $2 million in damages.

The two competing cases

Depp sued Heard for $50 million (€53 million) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse.'' Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim after Depp's attorney called her claims a hoax.

During the six-week trial the Hollywood stars accused each other of abuse before and during their two-year marriage.

Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp denied hitting her and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

Depp, Heard both impacted by the fallout

The seven-person civil jury deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.

The trial was followed by millions of people on social media and broadcast live on television.

Much of the waning days of the trial focused on the aftereffects of both claims, with Depp testifying, "I lost nothing less than everything" and Heard accusing him of trying to erase her ability to work.

"Now as I stand here today, I can't have a career," Heard testified at the close of the trial, breaking down on the stand for the second time. "I hope to get my voice back. That's all I want."

This is a developing story, more will follow.

