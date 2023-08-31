  1. Skip to content
South Africa: Johannesburg building fire kills dozens

Published August 31, 2023last updated August 31, 2023

It is unclear what sparked the blaze in the building that was "hijacked" or illegally taken over. The death toll could rise further.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VmLV
Südafrika | Großbrand in Johannesburg
Image: Michele Spatari/AFP/Getty Images

An overnight apartment block fire in South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg, has left more than 70 people dead, officials said on Thursday.

At least 52 others were injured in the blaze that swept through the five-story building taken over for illegal housing.

"We have now 73 fatalities and 52 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said. 

It was not yet clear how the fire started. 

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described the incident as "a great tragedy."

Trapped residents tried to jump to safety

Authorities said the blaze had been largely extinguished but emergency crews expected to find more victims as they worked their way through the building.

This is a tragedy for Johannesburg. Over 20 years in the service, I've never come across something like this," Mulaudzi said.

Massive fire in Johannesburg leaves dozens dead

Witnesses said some people jumped from the building to try and escape the inferno.

"I saw a guy jumping from the fourth floor," Thando le Nkosi Manzini, a student who saw the blaze from the street.

"Some... got out through windows, women and children were left behind and they died while inside," said resident Irene Ntamba.

"We lost all our things that got burnt, our papers and our money." 

Multiple patients were being treated on the scene and transported to various health care facilities, officials said.

'Hijacked' buildings in Johannesburg 

President Ramaphosa hoped the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire would aid in preventing a similar tragedy.

Like many others in Johannesburg's city centre, the building was abandoned but was being occupied by people struggling to find housing.

City of Johannesburg officials told DW's correspondent, Dianne Hawker, that it owned the building, but that it had been "hijacked" by illegal landlords and then converted without official permission.

"You've got a building where you've also got an illegal encampment inside, you've got cardboard structures, you've got people living in tents within you've got zinc structures within. It's not an ideal situation within which to fight a fire at all," Hawker said. 

Politicians at the scene said some buildings around the one gutted by the fire were also "hijacked."

Gauteng province's police commissioner, Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela said police were aware of approximately 700 buildings in central Johannesburg that were derelict and abandoned by their official owners. 

lo,tj,mk/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Südafrika | Großbrand in Johannesburg

South Africa: Johannesburg building fire kills dozens

CatastropheAugust 31, 2023
