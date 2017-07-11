Joachim Löw will quit as Germany coach after European Championships

Germany's national team manager Joachim Löw will step down after this summer's European Championships, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday.

Löw took over from Jürgen Klinsmann in 2006 and led his country to World Cup glory in 2014.

However, following Germany's ignominious exit from the first stage of the World Cup in 2018, and a string of poor results since, Löw's position as national team coach became the subject of intense speculation.

'Pride'

His future was resolved on Tuesday and Löw said in a statement that he was "full of pride and huge gratitude, but still with great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship is concerned."

Germany's first match at this summer's Euros will be against France in Munich on June 15. The tournament was supposed to happen in 2020, but was delayed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trio of legends to return?

Earlier this month, Löw did not rule out an international recall for previously cast aside players Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng — three players who formed a crucial part of Germany's 2014 triumph in Brazil.

However, the trio were axed in March 2020 as part of Löw's big revamp following the disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia, as he placed his trust in a new generation of German talent.

However, Germany won only two competitive games in 2020, culminating in a 6-0 thrashing against Spain, prompting Löw into a possible rethink.

