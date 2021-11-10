The Jews are an ethnoreligious group originating from the Israelites, or Hebrews, in the Middle East during the second millennium BCE, in the part of the Levant known as the Land of Israel.

Jews can be people who were born to a Jewish family (matrilineal descent), regardless of whether or not they follow the religion, or people without any Jewish ancestral background who have formally converted to Judaism. The worldwide Jewish population reached a peak of 16.7 million prior to World War II, but approximately 6 million Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust conducted by Nazi Germany.