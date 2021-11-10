Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Jews

The Jews are an ethnoreligious group originating from the Israelites, or Hebrews, in the Middle East during the second millennium BCE, in the part of the Levant known as the Land of Israel.

Jews can be people who were born to a Jewish family (matrilineal descent), regardless of whether or not they follow the religion, or people without any Jewish ancestral background who have formally converted to Judaism. The worldwide Jewish population reached a peak of 16.7 million prior to World War II, but approximately 6 million Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust conducted by Nazi Germany. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Jews.

A projection of the former synagogue is seen at its historic place in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to mark the 83rd anniversary of the anti-Jewish pogrom that was labeled Kristallnacht — the Night of Broken Glass — when Nazis among them many ordinary Germans, terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. Cities all over Germany project the digital reconstructed synagoges at the places where they were destroyed by the Nazis. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A light in the darkness: Remembering Germany’s destroyed synagogues 10.11.2021

On the night of November 9, 1938, and the days that followed, the vast majority of Germany’s more than 2,000 synagogues were destroyed. In commemoration this year, they were brought back to life in colorful projections.
Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the event 1918 - 1938 - 1989: Commemorating November 9 on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2021. Wolfgang Kumm/Pool via REUTERS

German president marks November 9 pogrom against Jews 09.11.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has underlined November 9 as one being of key importance in German history. Three crucial events took place on the date, including the 1938 Nazi-instigated pogrom against the Jews.

Installation Verschwindende Wand, ein EU2020-Projekt des Goethe-Instituts im Rahmen der deutschen Ratspräsidenschaft.

A 'disappearing' artwork for Holocaust victims 09.11.2021

In Dresden, an art installation recalls the pogrom that began on November 9, 1938, when Nazis burned synagogues and killed Jews.
Margot Friedländer, Holocaust-Überlebende, steht zur Vorstellung des Bildbandes «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer» vor zwei Fotografien von ihr. Der Portraitband «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer zum 100. Geburtstag. Ein Portrait » wird vom Edition Andreae - Lexxion Verlag veröffentlicht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer turns 100 05.11.2021

German Jewish Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, who moved back to Berlin at the age of 88, celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday. Her late years of education and reconciliation are being honored this week.

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 5, 2021, shows a view of construction work in the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. - Israel plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, a government ministry said, adding to those announced in August by the new ruling coalition. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel settlements: European countries call for expansion halt 28.10.2021

A total of 12 countries, including Germany, have expressed their opposition to the construction of 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.
October 11, 2020, Aschheim, Bavaria, Germany: ASCHHEIM, GERMANY, OCT 11: Sharon Beck (#10 1. FC Koeln)) during the 2. Frauen Bundesliga match between FC Bayern MÃÆÃÂ_nchen II and 1. FC KÃÆÃÂ¶ln. Sven Beyrich/SPP (Credit Image: Â© Sven Beyrich/Sport Press Photo via ZUMA Press

Sharon Beck: Israel's German-born striker on religion, identity and antisemitism 25.10.2021

When Germany host Israel for a World Cup qualifier, one Israeli player will feel right at home — Sharon Beck, who was called up to Germany's national team but decided to represent the Jewish state instead.
Worms Mahzor. Prayer book for Jewish holidays. Germany, 1271-1272. Ink on parchment (facsimile). Jewish Museum Berlin. Germany.

Hebrew prayer book from medieval Bavaria sells for $8.3 million 20.10.2021

A rare-illustrated Hebrew prayer book from medieval Bavaria sold for a record $8.3 million at Sotheby's. The Luzzatto High Holiday prayer book fetched the highest price ever at auction for a Hebrew manuscript.
18.10.2021 | Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (r) und seine Frau Elke Büdenbender legen am Mahnmal Gleis 17 einen Kranz nieder. Mit einer Gedenkveranstaltung wurde dem Beginn der Deportationen von Juden aus Berlin vor 80 Jahren gedacht.

Germany marks 80th anniversary of first Jewish deportations 18.10.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke of the importance of fighting the ongoing threat of antisemitism wherever it appears, noting the crimes of the past had taken place in plain sight.

Gil Ofarim kommt zum Fotocall zu The absolut art of togetherness art talk im Hotel de Rome.

Germany: Antisemitism is 'daily reality,' says musician Gil Ofarim 18.10.2021

A recent incident involving the Jewish musician Gil Ofarim has sparked debate about antisemitism in Germany. Media have cast doubt on part of his account, but he said that does not detract from the gravity of the case.
Das Grab von Max Friedlaender (r), ein Musikwissenschaftler jüdischen Glaubens auf dem Südwestkirchhof Stahnsdorf. Die Evangelische Kirche Berlin-Brandenburg-schlesische Oberlausitz hat die Beisetzung eines Holocaust-Leugners auf der früheren Grabstätte eines jüdischstämmigen Wissenschaftlers in Stahnsdorf bei Berlin eingeräumt und als Fehler bezeichnet.

Germany: Burial of neo-Nazi's ashes in plot of Jewish scholar sparks uproar 13.10.2021

The burial of a prominent neo-Nazi's ashes in the same plot as a Jewish musicologist has spurred widespread outcry. Berlin's antisemitism commissioner said "right-wing extremists deliberately chose a Jewish grave."
ARCHIVE --- AM 12. MAERZ 1938 MARSCHIERT DIE DEUTSCHE WEHRMACHT IN OESTERREICH EIN UND ADOLF HITLER BEGIBT SICH AUF EINE REISE DURCH DOERFER UND STAEDTE BIS NACH WIEN. DIE ABSTIMMUNG VOM 10. APRIL 1938 LEGITIMIERT SCHLIESSLICH AN DER URNE MIT UEBER 99 PROZENT ZUSTIMMUNG DIE DEUTSCHE INVASION. DER SOGENANNTE «ANSCHLUSS» OESTERREICHS IST VOLLZOGEN. ZU DIESEM EREIGNIS STELLEN WIR IHNEN DIESES BILD ZUR VERFUEGUNG --- Auf das in Wien offiziell am 13. Maerz 1938 - ohne Parlament - verabschiedete Gesetz ueber die Wiedervereinigung Oesterreichs mit dem Deutschen Reich folgt unmittelbar der Anschluss Oesterreichs an das Deutsche Reich. Bereits am Vortag sind deutsche Wehrmachts-, SS- und Polizeieinheiten in Oesterreich einmarschiert. Nach seinem Besuch in der Hauptstadt Wien vom 15. Maerz 1938 faehrt der Fuehrer Adolf Hitler im offenen Wagen in Oberoesterreich am Benediktiner-Stift Melk an der Donau vorbei, wo er von einer Gruppe junger Frauen in Trachten mit ausgestrecktem Arm begruesst wird. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Str) | 100 Must-Reads Veza Canetti Die Schildkröten

Austria faces up to Nazi past in Auschwitz 12.10.2021

Austria's new National Exhibition at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial underscores one main point: the country has dropped its victim myth.

Gil Ofarim beim The Absolut Art of Togetherness - Art-Talk von Absolut Vodka am 19. August 2021 im Hotel de Rome in Berlin. *** Local Caption ***

Germany: Jewish musician files lawsuit against hotel over antisemitism claim 08.10.2021

An alleged antisemitic incident at a hotel in eastern Germany sparked outrage earlier in the week. Now the affected singer has said he will press charges.
Gil Ofarim kommt zum Fotocall zu The absolut art of togetherness art talk im Hotel de Rome.

'Put your star away': Jewish singer refused service at German hotel 05.10.2021

When German musician Gil Ofarim arrived at a hotel in Leipzig, he says he was told to put away his Star of David necklace or he would not be allowed to check in. Hundreds of people came out to protest in solidarity.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 30.09.2021 30.09.2021

Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy

Das National Holocaust Memorial of Names an der Weesperstraat vom US-Architekten Daniel Libeskind während der offiziellen Enthüllung des Denkmals gilt eine Notverordnung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Dutch Holocaust memorial opens after years-long legal deadlock 20.09.2021

Amsterdam unveiled a national monument bearing the names of over 100,000 names of Dutch Jews, Sinti and Roma who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
Überwachungskameras hängen an der Synagoge in Hagen. Nach dem Polizeieinsatz an der Synagoge in Hagen hat es nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mehrere Festnahmen gegeben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Judge orders Hagen synagogue suspect to be remanded in custody 17.09.2021

Prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect detained on Thursday for his alleged role in planning an attack during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
Show more articles