Columbia University's Jewish students rally for campus peace

Ferenc Gaál | Benjamin Alvarez Gruber
April 27, 2024

Jewish students and other community members call on University administration to reduce campus hostilities. As US student protests over the Israel-Hamas war continue, the Jewish community reports feeling threatened by antisemitism.

Benjamin Alvarez Gruber DW US Correspondent@BenjAlvarez1
