BusinessJapan

Japan's yen dips to 34-year low against US dollar

March 27, 2024

The Japanese yen has hit a decades-long low against the dollar, even after Japan's central bank announced a hike in interest rates.

Image: Koki Kataoka/Yomiuri Shimbun/AP/picture alliance

Currency markets saw Japan's yen dip to its lowest point against the dollar in more than three decades on Wednesday.

The fall has raised speculation that authorities might intervene in market trading to prop up the currency.

The yen fell to 151.97 against the dollar — the lowest point since 1990 — before rallying slightly.

In the past two years, the yen has weakened significantly from roughly 115 against the dollar before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A weaker yen makes exports from Japan cheaper. However, it also drives up import costs and energy prices for consumers in the world's fourth-largest economy.

