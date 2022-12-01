  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBT) march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019 parade.
A Tokyo court has deemed unconstitutional the absence of a legal system for same-sex couples to form familiesImage: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Wire/picture alliance
SocietyJapan

Japan ruling seeks balance on same-sex marriage

15 minutes ago

A Tokyo court upheld a ban on same-sex marriage. However, it also deemed the lack of a legal system for same-sex couples "unconstitutional" and a human rights violation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KJnb

A Tokyo court ruled on Wednesday against the unconstitutionality of the country's same-sex marriage ban, while also it found the absence of a legal system for same-sex couples to form a family "unconstitutional."

Many LGBTQ campaigners hailed a rather contradictory ruling as a new milestone for same-sex rights in the conservative country.

It follows several attempts by the LGBTQ communities to cement marriage equality in the country via court rulings.

In 2021, a Sapporo court deemed for the first time the state's refusal to allow same-sex marriages unconstitutional. However, the ruling was scrapped when an Osaka court ruled in 2022 that the ban on same-sex marriages was valid.

Japan is the only member of the Group of Seven (G7) highly industrialized countries that maintains a ban on same-sex marriage.

What did the Tokyo court ruling say?

The Tokyo District Court's highly anticipated ruling saw the lack of a law protecting same-sex couples' right to create families as a constitutional violation. At the same time, the court stressed that the lack of legislative action was not illegal.

The court also rejected demands by plaintiffs of 1 million yen (approximately $7,310, €7,010) each.

The plaintiffs enter the Sapporo District Court prior to the same-sex marriage lawsuit in Sapporo, Hokkaido Prefecture on March 17, 2021.
LGBTQ campaigners have been pushing for a court ruling to recognize the right to same-sex marriage for yearsImage: Noriaski Sasaki/AP PPhoto/picture alliance

However, the LGBTQ community largely celebrated the ruling as a partial victory.

"I was glad that the ruling acknowledged we have a right to be families,'' plaintiff Chizuka Oe told a news conference. She said her partner of more than 20 years "is my invaluable family no matter what anyone says,'' stressing that "this is just the beginning."

What are LGBTQ rights like in Japan?

Like several countries in Asia, Japan's conservative culture values traditional gender roles and is resistant to embracing more LGBTQ-friendly laws.

Only this month, Tokyo began issuing certificates to recognize same-sex couples. The certificate allows them to apply for public housing and become beneficiaries in auto and life insurance.

Over 200 smaller towns across the country have been embracing similar steps since 2015.

While they can help same-sex couples, the measures are not equal to the rights enshrined by marriage.

Japan upholds ban on same-sex marriage

rmt/sms (AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBT) march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019 parade

Japan: Same-sex couples face resistance to adoption

Japan: Same-sex couples face resistance to adoption

Conservative attitudes towards the concept of family and a lack of legal rights for LGBTQ+ members of society make adopting in a child a difficult task in Japan.
SocietyJune 6, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Germany, Norway seek NATO role in undersea infrastructure

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman carries a yellow container of water on her head in a parched landscape

Protecting Kenya's precious water

Protecting Kenya's precious water

Nature and Environment12 hours ago02:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves his hand

Can India live up to the G20 presidency hype?

Can India live up to the G20 presidency hype?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human Rights18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees warm themselves at a fire on the bank of the Evros River, Edirne, Turkey, March 3, 2020

Mystery around alleged death of girl on Greek-Turkish border

Mystery around alleged death of girl on Greek-Turkish border

Migration18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian Coptic Christian human rights activist Patrick Zaki on the street with his mobile phone

Egyptian activists silenced with yearslong legal battles

Egyptian activists silenced with yearslong legal battles

Politics13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

France and the US: Macron aims to show European unity

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage