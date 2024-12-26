Japan Airlines says hit by cyber attack

Japan Airlines (JAL) said the incident could have an impact on flight operations. The firm is Japan's second largest airline after All Nippon Airways.

Japan Airlines (JAL) on Thursday said it had had been subjected to a cyber attack.

It said that the incident could have an impact on flights, but did not initially confirm any specific cancelations or delays.

What else do we know about the cyber attack on JAL?

"We can confirm that we have been subjected to a cyber attack and are addressing the situation," a Japan Airlines spokeswoman told France's AFP news agency. "It is likely to have an impact on flight operations moving forward."

"There is a possibility that delays and cancellations may occur," she said.

The airline said the attack began at 7:24 a.m. local time (2224 UTC).

Other cyber attacks

JAL, which is Japan's second largest airline after All Nippon Airways, is not the only major Japanese firm to suffer from cyber attacks in recent years.

In 2022, Japan's government said a cyber attack forced a Toyota supplier to halt operations at domestic plants for a day.

In June of this year, the video-sharing website Niconico suspended its services due to a cyber attack.

This is a developing news story and will be updated...

sdi/wd (AFP, Reuters)