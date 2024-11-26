  1. Skip to content
CatastropheJapan

Japan aborts rocket test after fire

November 26, 2024

The incident was the latest in a string of setbacks for Japan's space program.

Smoke and fire is seen during a combustion test of an engine for a new small Japanese rocket Epsilon S
The inaugural flight was scheduled for before March 31, 2025, contingent on the success of Tuesday's engine testImage: Kyodo News via AP/picture alliance

Japan's space agency, JAXA, aborted an engine test for the Epsilon S rocket after a fire broke out at the Tanegashima Space Center on Tuesday.

"There was an abnormality during today's combustion test. We are trying to assess what happened," JAXA said.

Footage on NHK showed flames and smoke rising from the site.

Nobody reported hurt

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Japan's space program has faced several setbacks, including failed launch attempts of the new H3 launch system.

lo/jsi (AFP, Reuters)