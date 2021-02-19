Visit the new DW website

Jan Böhmermann

Jan Böhmermann is a German satirist, radio and TV personality who was born in Bremen in 1981. In 2016, one of his poems about Turkey's president led to diplomatic tensions between Turkey and Germany.

Known in Germany for his biting satires, Jan Böhmermann has worked extensively as a radio and television host, mainly in the area of comedy and entertainment. He has frequently made headlines and raised eyebrows with his controversial satire projects. In the #Varoufakis affair in 2015, he broadcast a manipulated video which showed then-Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis showing his middle finger. He took Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to task in 2016 with a satirical and snide poem. Erdogan sued Böhmermann, and the comedian was nearly indicted under German law. Böhmermann provokes with his work — and stirs up critical discourse in Germany on the boundaries of satire and freedom of speech. This is a collection of DW's content on Jan Böhmermann.

A supporter of Catalan rap singer Pablo Hasel holds a sign during a protest against his arrest, after he was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, in Barcelona, Spain, February 16, 2021. The sign reads Freedom for Pablo Hasel. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Spain's freedom of speech put to the test 19.02.2021

The arrest of the Spanish rapper Hasel has made waves and triggered violent protests. Many in the culture scene fear for the country's freedom of speech. Are their concerns justified?
ABD0004_20200812 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Autorin und Kabarettistin Lisa Eckhart anlässlich eines Interviews mit der Austria Presse Agentur (APA) am Dienstag, 11. August 2020 in Wien. - FOTO: APA/HANS PUNZ - 20200811_PD8515 |

Opinion: More diversity, or cancel culture? 02.01.2021

Some people say a "cancel culture" doesn't exist; for others, it is there and heralding the demise of free opinion. But DW's Ines Eisele feels that both sides should calm down a bit.
ARCHIV - 31.03.2017, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Marl: Der Komiker Jan Böhmermann spricht während der Verleihung der 53. Grimme-Fernsehpreise. (zu dpa Böhmermann findet: acht Jahre Bundeskanzleramtszeit sind genug vom 12.03.2018) Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Satirist Jan Böhmermann fires at Austria's politics 08.05.2019

Austria's public TV aired a provocative interview with German comedian Jan Böhmermann, but added that it "distances itself from his views." Reporters Without Borders sees it as a sign that press freedom is under threat.
Der Komiker Jan Böhmermann kommt am 31.03.2017 zur Verleihung der 53. Grimme-Fernsehpreise in Marl (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German court dismisses comedian's case against Merkel 16.04.2019

A court in Berlin has rejected a bid by Jan Böhmermann to sue Angela Merkel over her response to a poem he wrote about Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The text, which he read on German TV, sparked a diplomatic row with Turkey.
ARCHIV - 30.09.2018, Bayern, München: Jan Böhmermann, TV-Entertainer, nimmt am Unternehmensgründer- und Investorentreffen Bits & Pretzels teil. (zu dpa «Böhmermann geht am Freitag mit «Lass dich überwachen!» auf Sendung» vom 01.11.2018) Foto: Matthias Balk/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German satirist Jan Böhmermann sues Angela Merkel over Erdogan poem remark 02.04.2019

Jan Böhmermann is taking Merkel to court over her response to his 2016 poem about the Turkish president. At the time, Merkel described the poem as "purposefully offensive," though she later said that was a mistake.
ZDF-Moderator und Satiriker Jan Böhmermann nimmt am 07.11.2016 an der Podiumsdiskussion «Mehr - Inhalt 2020» des Grimme-Forschungskollegs in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen) teil. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German court upholds partial ban of Böhmermann's Erdogan satire 15.05.2018

The Hamburg court ruling has said that parts of German satirist Jan Böhmermann's poem are an "attack" on Turkish President Erdogan.
ARCHIV - 31.03.2017, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Marl: Der Komiker Jan Böhmermann spricht während der Verleihung der 53. Grimme-Fernsehpreise. (zu dpa Böhmermann findet: acht Jahre Bundeskanzleramtszeit sind genug vom 12.03.2018) Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German satirist Jan Böhmermann wants to shower online hate with love trolls 03.05.2018

Jan Böhmermann wants to fight online hate speech with an army of "love" trolls. The controversial satirist has said more than 50,000 people have already signed up to serve on the digital frontline.
ARCHIV - Die Bildkombo zeigt den türkischen Ministerpräsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Archivfoto vom 12.08.2015) und ZDF-Neo-Moderator Jan Böhmermann (Archivfoto vom 06.02.2015). Vor dem Hamburger Landgericht wird am 10.02.2017 über den künftigen Umgang mit Böhmermanns Gedicht «Schmähkritik» entscheiden. Der türkische Präsident Erdogan will erreichen, dass das gesamte Werk verboten wird. (zu dpa «Erdogan gegen Böhmermann - Was wird aus «Schmähkritik»?» vom 08.02.2017) Foto: Presidential Press Office/Spata/dpa/Presidential Press Office/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Opinion: A bad day for presidents but a good one for the people 01.01.2018

With the start of the new year, Paragraph 103, the so-called "lese majesty paragraph," has been stricken from German law. Far too late, says Martin Muno, but it's good that it's finally gone.
Bild 1: Ort: Köln Anlass: Jan Böhmermann Ausstellung Datum: unbekannt Credit: btf

Satire in the museum: Comedian Jan Böhmermann puts on exhibition 27.11.2017

His poem about president Erdogan, which led to diplomatic tensions between Turkey and Germany, made him world famous: Satirist Jan Böhmermann revisits the year 2017 in a new exhibition in Düsseldorf, "Deuscthland."
23.02.2017 +++ BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 23: Satirist Jan Boehmermann speaks after receiving the award for ADC Honourary Member 2016 at the ADC Night of Honour 2017 on February 23, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Chancellor Angela Merkel threatened with court action by comedian Jan Böhmermann 06.09.2017

German satirist Jan Böhmermann has threatened legal action against Merkel if she doesn't take back her statement on Böhmermann's poem about Turkish President Erdogan. Merkel had called it "purposefully offensive."
ARCHIV - Die Bildkombo zeigt den türkischen Ministerpräsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Archivfoto vom 12.08.2015) und ZDF-Neo-Moderator Jan Böhmermann (Archivfoto vom 06.02.2015). Vor dem Hamburger Landgericht wird am 10.02.2017 über den künftigen Umgang mit Böhmermanns Gedicht «Schmähkritik» entscheiden. Der türkische Präsident Erdogan will erreichen, dass das gesamte Werk verboten wird. (zu dpa «Erdogan gegen Böhmermann - Was wird aus «Schmähkritik»?» vom 08.02.2017) Foto: Presidential Press Office/Spata/dpa/Presidential Press Office/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germany revokes lese majeste law 02.06.2017

Germany's parliament has voted to scrap its law protecting heads of state and governments from insults. The decision comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to indict a prominent German satirist.
Ilkay Yücel (l-r), Moderatorin Bärbel Schäfer, Autor Oliver Polak, Schauspielerin Paula Hans und TV-Moderator Jan Böhmermann verabschieden sich am 21.05.2017 im Schauspiel in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) im Anschluss an eine Matinee der Solidarität für den in der Türkei inhaftierten Journalisten Deniz Yücel vom Publikum. Prominente Autoren haben aus Texten gelesen, die Yücel über die Türkei geschrieben hat. (zu dpa Solidaritäts-Aktion für Deniz Yücel - Autoren lesen seine Texte vom 21.05.2017) Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Frankfurt shows solidarity for journalist Deniz Yucel 21.05.2017

Hundreds of supporters of detained German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel have held a concert in a packed Frankfurt theater to demand his release from prison. Yucel was arrested in Turkey three months ago.
HAMBURG, GERMANY - DECEMBER 15: Jan Boehmermann gestures during 'Menschen 2016' - ZDF Jahresrueckblick on December 15, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

German comedian Jan Böhmermann celebrates debut on US late night TV 26.04.2017

German comedian Jan Böhmermann appeared on US national TV, striking a chord with late night show host Seth Meyers. Böhmermann disclosed some of his personal experiences being sued by the Turkish president.
07.11.2016*** ARCHIV - ZDF-Moderator und Satiriker Jan Böhmermann, aufgenommen am 07.11.2016 in Köln. (zu dpa «Nicht nur Jan Böhmermann - Medien vor Gericht» vom 27.12.2016 - Wiederholung vom 19.12.2016) Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Court rules against Böhmermann's Erdogan poem 10.02.2017

A court in Germany kept in place a ban on the more explicit passages of a satirical poem about Turkey's President Erdogan. Comedian Jan Böhmermann caused a diplomatic row when he read the poem on his TV show last year.

@dwnews - Europe trolls Trump's 'America First' with #EverySecondCounts videos 07.02.2017
everysecondcounts.eu

'America First,' but which European country is second? Parody videos make their pitch to Trump 03.02.2017

A Dutch comedy show produced a video spoofing Trump, inviting him to put "the Netherlands second" - and it went viral. Now comedians throughout Europe are replying with their own fake ad.
