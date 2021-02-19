Jan Böhmermann is a German satirist, radio and TV personality who was born in Bremen in 1981. In 2016, one of his poems about Turkey's president led to diplomatic tensions between Turkey and Germany.

Known in Germany for his biting satires, Jan Böhmermann has worked extensively as a radio and television host, mainly in the area of comedy and entertainment. He has frequently made headlines and raised eyebrows with his controversial satire projects. In the #Varoufakis affair in 2015, he broadcast a manipulated video which showed then-Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis showing his middle finger. He took Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to task in 2016 with a satirical and snide poem. Erdogan sued Böhmermann, and the comedian was nearly indicted under German law. Böhmermann provokes with his work — and stirs up critical discourse in Germany on the boundaries of satire and freedom of speech.