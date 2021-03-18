James Levine is a highly acclaimed American conductor and pianist. Following sexual abuse allegations, he was suspended as music director of the Metropolitan Opera.

James Lawrence Levine (not to be confused with film music composer James Scott Levine) was born in 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He started studying piano at an early age and already received much acclaim as a child. Levine is best known not only for numerous classical music recordings, but also for his tenure as music director of the Metropolitan Opera. After holding the prestigious position for 40 years, his brilliant career came to a sudden halt amidst sexual assault allegations made by some of his former music students. The accusations against Levine surfaced following a string of similar allegations against famous representatives of the US entertainment industry.