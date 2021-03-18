Visit the new DW website

James Levine

James Levine is a highly acclaimed American conductor and pianist. Following sexual abuse allegations, he was suspended as music director of the Metropolitan Opera.

James Lawrence Levine (not to be confused with film music composer James Scott Levine) was born in 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He started studying piano at an early age and already received much acclaim as a child. Levine is best known not only for numerous classical music recordings, but also for his tenure as music director of the Metropolitan Opera. After holding the prestigious position for 40 years, his brilliant career came to a sudden halt amidst sexual assault allegations made by some of his former music students. The accusations against Levine surfaced following a string of similar allegations against famous representatives of the US entertainment industry.

James Levine, former music director of the Metropolitan Opera

Disgraced Met Opera maestro James Levine dead at 77 18.03.2021

One of the most prominent artists to see his career ended in the #MeToo era, the longtime conductor of NY's Metropolitan Opera was also a major star in Germany.
US conductor James Levine and the Boston Symphony Orchestra perform Hector Berlioz's Damnation of Faust, 04 September 2007 during a rehearsal at the Salle Pleyel in Paris.

From divine to downfall: James Levine at 75 22.06.2018

After four decades at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, Levine's career ended suddenly after allegations of sexual misconduct. Now the opera company and the maestro are embroiled in litigation.
The renovated Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Broadway, Manhattan, New York City - Metropolitan Opera

Conductor James Levine to sue New York Met Opera over dismissal 16.03.2018

Three days after being fired by the Metropolitan Opera in New York, conductor James Levine has sued for breach of contract and defamation. An investigation into sexual abuse had found evidence against him.
Metropolitan Opera (MET) musical director James Levine in Japan, 2001

Met Opera fires conductor James Levine after sexual abuse probe 13.03.2018

The Metropolitan Opera in New York has fired famed conductor James Levine after an investigation found evidence that he sexually abused and harassed younger musicians. He has not been charged with any crime.
Abandoned instruments in the Berlin Philharmonie concert hall

Musicians assume harassment is 'just part of life' 23.12.2017

"Mozart in the Jungle" journalist Blair Tindall said sexual abuse in classical music is a power and generational problem. She also explained why institutions might turn a blind eye to "genius" conductors' abuse.

World-renowned conductor Charles Dutoit performs with the Philadelphia Orchestra during a rehearsal in Philadelphia, Oct. 19, 2011

Renowned conductor Charles Dutoit accused of sexual harassment 22.12.2017

Charles Dutoit has withdrawn his services for upcoming symphonic concerts after four women accused him of assault, media say. He is the second major international conductor to face such accusations in recent weeks.
The Metropolitan Orchestra under the direction of James Levine at the Lucerne Festival, August 15, 2002

New York's Met Opera suspends star conductor James Levine 04.12.2017

Allegations of sexual abuse hit the American classical music scene over the weekend as reports of misconduct by conductor James Levine of New York's Metropolitan Opera led to his suspension.

The Philadelphia Orchestra rehearses with its new music director and conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin at the Kimmel Center, in Philadelphia, Oct. 17, 2012

New York's Met Opera names Nezet-Seguin as new music director 02.06.2016

Canadian conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin has been chosen to replace outgoing music director James Levine at New York's Metropolitan Opera. The Montreal native called it the "fulfillment of a lifelong dream."